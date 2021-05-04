Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 04 Maggio 2021
TenCate Protective Fabrics Welcomes Maria Gallahue-Worl as CEO

04 maggio 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

UNION CITY, Ga., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of TenCate Protective Fabrics is pleased to announce the appointment of Maria Gallahue-Worl as Chief Executive Officer.

TenCate Protective Fabrics CEO, Maria Gallahue-Worl

Having served in a wide spectrum of roles – from engineering, to manufacturing, to market development, to business management – Gallahue-Worl's wealth of experience informs her unique command of the specialty and advanced materials value chain. She joins TenCate Protective Fabrics after a 21-year tenure with Solvay SA, most recently in the role of Executive Vice President, Head of Strategic Growth.

"We have full confidence in Maria's capabilities to successfully lead the company and drive the team forward in our mission to develop a winning strategy and create value." - Kees Verhaar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, TenCate Protective Fabrics

Based in the Atlanta area, Gallahue-Worl will fulfill her role as CEO from the company's global headquarters in Union City, Georgia.

About TenCate Protective Fabrics: As the leading global producer of protective fabrics, TenCate Protective Fabrics enables millions of people worldwide to be great at what they do. Professionals serving in fire, industrial, military, police, and healthcare markets rely on our fabrics for safety, comfort and confidence. Supporting a world of evolving needs, our innovations lead the way in user-centered design, technology and sustainability. Learn more at https://us.tencatefabrics.com

Media contact: Michael Latonm.laton@tencatefabrics.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502203/TenCate_Protective_Fabrics.jpg

