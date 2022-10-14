Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 14 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:05 "Giorgione: Maestro di mistero', a Venezia la presentazione del volume d'arte di Menarini

12:53 Fontana presidente Camera, chi è l'ultracattolico fedelissimo di Salvini

12:45 Governo, Berlusconi: "Pari dignità politica per Fi, serve esecutivo unito"

12:45 Camera, striscione anti Fontana: la reazione di Salvini e Meloni

12:40 Governo, Salvini: "Berlusconi l'ho sentito, si appianerà tutto"

12:39 Camera, Fontana eletto presidente: il discorso

12:27 Camera, Boldrini: "Fontana estremista, non può rappresentare interezza Aula"

12:21 Governo, Cesa: "Esterni di qualità a Salute e Lavoro"

12:05 La Russa e Fontana, le Camere che chiudono (o rimuovono) il passato

11:54 Måneskin domenica ospiti di 'Che Tempo Che Fa'

11:51 Governo, Renzi: "Vista la situazione dovrebbe partire subito"

11:50 Associazione Ristoranti Centro Storico di Roma chiede maggior sicurezza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tennis Stars Visit Asyl Miras Center in Astana

14 ottobre 2022 | 13.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime visited the Asyl Miras autism center run by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation in the capital of Kazakhstan ahead of the Autism. The World of Opportunities annual international conference in November.

 

 

The tennis players paid the visit to the center during the ATP 500 Tournament held earlier this month, to support the initiative and highlight the importance of such centers that enable timely treatment of children on the autism spectrum and their social integration.

Djokovic, who would end up winning the Astana Open, and the fellow tennis stars played with the center's children, gave them presents and received drawings about tennis in return. The players also met with the children's parents who talked about the importance of a timely diagnosis and the first signs of autism such as the lack of speech or interest in playing with other children, a habit to line up toys strictly or by color.

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation will hold its annual international conference on autism in Almaty at the end of November. Speakers, which include international experts in the field of autism research, developers of advanced methods and practicing specialists from the U.S., Kazakhstan, and other countries, will address the issues such as behavioral treatments for challenging behavior, effective intervention, and inclusiveness.

An early support program for very young children of up to 3 years old has been opened in all 10 Asyl Miras centers in Kazakhstan. Toddlers and parents are taught to understand each other, resolve crisis situations, play with peers, even if the child does not speak. Timely correctional assistance increases a child's chances of an independent and full adult life.

The Foundation, whose Asyl Miras centers host more than 14,000 children, plans to open two new centers in Kazakhstan this year. The centers implement the Program called "Autism. One World for All." The purpose of the program is the development and implementation of a progressive support system to improve the quality of life of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD). The program's target group includes children with ASD up to 15 years old, their families and the surrounding community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921338/Asyl_Miras_Center_visited_by_ATP_players.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921276/Asyl_Miras_Center_visited_by_ATP_players.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tennis-stars-visit-asyl-miras-center-in-astana-301649552.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
tennis Stars Visit Asyl Miras Center Opportunities annual international conference Astana Kazakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Minori, l'allarme dei pediatri su suicidi e disagio
News to go
Corte Ue, sì a stop simboli religiosi sul lavoro
News to go
Covid Italia, aumentano ricoveri ordinari e in terapia intensiva
News to go
Vaccino Covid, multe no vax in arrivo
News to go
Wwf: "In 50 anni distrutto il 69% della fauna selvatica"
News to go
Ignazio La Russa eletto presidente del Senato
News to go
Ucraina, Peskov: "Putin ed Erdogan non hanno parlato del conflitto"
News to go
Quirinale, Mattarella riceve familiari Piero Angela e vertici Rai
News to go
Bonus attività fisica adattata: cos'è e chi può chiederlo
News to go
Nasce 'European Sky Shield Initiative': cos'è lo scudo aereo europeo
News to go
Teramo, truffe in settori ecobonus e sismabonus: sequestrati 11 milioni
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza