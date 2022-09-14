Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:13
comunicato stampa

Tenorshare Software is Now Compatible with Apple's iOS 16

14 settembre 2022 | 12.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare, the leading provider of software solutions for iOS system repairs and data management, has updated all of its software solutions to become fully compatible with iOS 16. So, with the launch of Apple's new iOS 16, iOS users can still have a seamless premium experience of Tenorshare offerings without facing any system incompatibility.

"Every September, we always update Tenorshare software to meet users' needs. Tenorshare offers users the most cutting-edge software options to help them in repairing the most of system issues and offers excellent data management solutions. All the core Tenorshare software solutions that are now compatible with Apple's iOS 16 are as follows," said Tenorshare's CEO, while introducing the software update.

Tenorshare ReiBoot – Your Reliable iOS 16 System Repair Tool

ReiBoot iOS System Recovery can repair 150+ iOS system problems, such as stuck on Apple logo, recovery mode loop, screen won't turn on, and many more. It offers a simple click-based interface for instant repair with zero hassle.

Tenorshare 4uKey

4uKey is an iPhone unlocker for fixing disabled iPhones, such as removing 4-digit/6-digit passcode, Face ID, Touch ID, screen time passcode and Apple ID, etc.

Tenorshare UltData

UltData is a dedicated iPhone data recovery software that can recover deleted/lost data directly from iOS devices and supports 35+ data types recovery.

Tenorshare iAnyGo

iAnyGo offers a 1-click instant change of iPhone location to anywhere to help create a customized route, play geo-blocked games, and share virtual location on all location-based apps.

Tenorshare iCareFone

iCareFone helps to manage & transfer iOS devices' data easily, such as making data backups to computer, exporting photos to PC/Mac, transferring media files, restoring iOS backup data, and many more.

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer

iCareFone Transfer offers a 1-click solution to transfer WhatsApp between Android and iOS without erasing data. It also supports backing up and restoring WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business data.

Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE

iCareFone for LINE is the dedicated LINE transfer software that transfers LINE between Android and iPhone and can also backup and restore LINE.

Tenorshare 4uKey - Password Manager

4uKey - Password Manager is an iOS password manager that makes it straightforward to manage, view, export, recover, and find all of your passwords securely on iPhone and iPad.

Tenorshare 4uKey - iTunes Backup

4uKey iTunes Backup helps to recover forgotten iTunes backup password safely. It can also disable iTunes backup encryption and remote screen time passcode.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an award-winning, highly-reputed, and widely-used software company known for developing best-in-class software solutions for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms. Some of the leading solutions offered by Tenorshare include data recovery, system repair, password recovery, data transfer, and similar others. Overall, Tenorshare offers the most advanced and feature-rich software solutions that have served millions of users around the globe.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

Alessia Lin+86-18928636603linxiaowen@tenorshare.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861298/Vendavo_Logo.jpg 

