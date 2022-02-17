Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:27
comunicato stampa

Tenovos Named a Strong Performer in Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience by Independent Research Firm

17 febbraio 2022 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

Startup DAM provider included among top companies in first appearance on key industry report.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenovos, provider of intuitive, data-first Digital Asset Management (DAM) software, has been named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q1 2022 report.

This report was published by Forrester Research Inc., and identifies and categorizes the most significant vendors in the Digital Asset Management space.

The report states that Tenovos "has built good market momentum and offers a strong, focused market approach targeting large B2C and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands in North America and Europe." It goes on to note that Tenovos:

Tenovos received some of its highest scores in the criteria of enterprise platform integration, product vision, market approach, and video and emerging content support.

"As a disruptive newcomer to digital asset management, we are proud to be named a strong performer in our first appearance on The Forrester Wave report," said D. Scott Bowen, CEO at Tenovos. "It's only our third full year in business, and already we are among the top companies in this space. We are grateful to our amazing customers for recognizing the amount of development we've made in our platform over such a short period of time, and sharing our vision for the future of DAM, which pushes the boundaries of how these platforms provide value to enterprise businesses through contextual performance-related analytics."

In the last year, Tenovos has brought on a number of major leading brands as clients, including Marvel, Amazon XCM and Canadian Tire, leading to 100% year-over-year revenue growth. This speaks to both the strength of its current offering for enterprise customers, and the power of its vision for the future of digital asset management.

Tenovos will continue to innovate and provide increasing value to customers in 2022, starting with an exciting announcement of advanced improvements to the platform's already robust workflow functionalities in the coming months.

You can read the full report here.

CONTACT: Matthew Desrosiers, Communications, matthew.desrosiers@tenovos.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743886/Tenovos_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza