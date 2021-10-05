Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:02
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:51 Galli indagato: "Sono tranquillo" - Video

22:20 Calcio in testa all'arbitro, giocatore arrestato per tentato omicidio - Video

22:16 Covid, Capua: "Virus trova semafori rossi"

21:52 La Milano Wine Week 2021 entra nel vivo

21:38 Galli indagato: "Diventare personaggio pubblico ha pochi pro..."

21:34 Nobel Parisi, Bassetti: "Complimenti ma su dati Covid avevo ragione io"

20:50 Feltri: "Pagherò la multa, se gradisce a Raggi anche bottiglia di champagne"

20:39 Riapertura discoteche, ok Cts ma con un terzo di capienza al chiuso

20:02 Governo, per Letta strappo Lega gravissimo: "Noi avanti con Draghi"

19:32 Multa a Feltri per 'Patata bollente', Raggi: "Monito su sessismo"

19:20 Crolla un muro a Calenzano, morta una donna

19:07 Salvini: "Governo aveva fiducia per non aumentare tasse" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tenute del Mondo Acquires Fifty Percent Stake in Chateau Miraval

05 ottobre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Subsidiary of Stoli, Global Wine and Spirits Leader, Joins as Co-Owner

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenute del Mondo, co-owner (with the Frescobaldi Family) of iconic wines such as Masseto, Ornellaia, Luce, CastelGiocondo, and owner of iconic Achaval Ferrer and Arínzano wines, today announced the purchase of fifty percent of Chateau Miraval, and the Miraval brand, from Angelina Jolie. Tenute del Mondo is a subsidiary of Stoli Group, the leading global ultra premium spirits and wine company. 

"Miraval complements our wine offering," commented Jon Pepper, Master of Wine, Managing Director of Tenute del Mondo. "With the addition of a Rose of this caliber we are well positioned to meet the exquisite demands of both customers and partners alike."

"We have long admired Miraval's exceptional wines and brand. We are truly honored to do our part to uphold the integrity and commitment, as well as invest the time and passion, evidenced in both the Chateau and the Miraval brand," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "We are thrilled to have a position alongside Brad Pitt as curators of their extraordinary vintages."

About Stoli® Group  Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.

About Tenute del Mondo  The Stoli group's wine division, Tenute del Mondo, was created to build the world's leading portfolio of ultra-premium wineries. The foundation was laid in 2006 with the acquisition of part of Marchesi de Frescobaldi which includes Italian icons Masseto, Ornellaia, Luce and CastelGiocondo. The group expanded into Argentina with the acquisitions of Argentina's highest rated winery, Achaval Ferrer, in 2011 and Melipal in 2019, and in 2015 acquired Spain's oldest wine estate, Propiedad de Arínzano, which was founded in 1055. Tenute del Mondo's critically acclaimed wines are sold in more than 90 countries, and are enjoyed in many of the world's finest restaurants and wine bars. For more information visit Tenute del Mondo

About Miraval Château Miraval is an estate in the South of France which is home to one of Provence's finest rosés. The domain consists of an historic chateau and 400 hectares of land which are planted with vines, olive trees and pines. Chateau Miraval rosé has been acclaimed by critics since its launch, and has quickly become one of the region's leading rosé brands. For more information visit Miraval.   

Contact:

Maureen Landers

maureen.landers@landersmadden.com 

917-886-4901

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN29413 en US Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Altro Economia_E_Finanza Joins as Co Owner mondo Acquires Fifty Percent Stake Acquires Fifty Percent Chateau Miraval
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Via libera a delega fiscale in Cdm senza Lega
News to go
Concorsi truccati a Università, indagato virologo Galli
Draghi: "Cdm senza Lega? Spiegherà Salvini" - Video
Salvini: "Governo aveva fiducia per non aumentare tasse" - Video
News to go
A Giorgio Parisi il Nobel per la Fisica
News to go
Bancarotta e autoriciclaggio, 9 misure cautelari a Napoli
News to go
Acqua, in Italia 26% popolazione esposta a forte stress idrico
News to go
Elezioni 2021, a Morterone sindaco eletto con 12 voti
News to go
Roma, incendio in deposito Atac: distrutti 30 bus
News to go
Nel mondo un adolescente su 7 convive con un disturbo mentale
News to go
Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram di nuovo on line dopo il 'mega' down
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza