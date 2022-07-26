Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Luglio 2022
08:57 Caldo record ha le ore contate, in arrivo temporali soprattutto al Nord

08:25 Assalto a Capitol Hill, Biden: "Trump non ebbe il coraggio di agire"

07:51 Energia, "accordo all'Ue su piano emergenza gas"

07:30 Ucraina, ancora missili russi su Odessa

07:05 Caldo record in Italia, oggi bollino rosso in 13 città ma domani c'è anche il verde

23:21 Varese, uccide il compagno della ex e riduce lei in fin di vita, poi si suicida

21:52 Covid Italia, Crisanti: "20 milioni di casi in 2 mesi, ora calo scontato"

21:05 E' morto Paul Sorvino, l'attore di 'Quei Bravi Ragazzi' aveva 83 anni

21:01 Sondaggi elettorali, Fratelli d'Italia al 25%

21:01 Elezioni 2022, incontro Renzi-Calenda

20:39 Dl aiuti, verso nuovo intervento da 12 miliardi

20:29 Papa Bergoglio 'indiano', si fa mettere il copricapo tradizionale

Teralytics Boosts North American Presence and Global Reach through the Acquisition of Streetlytics from Bentley Systems

26 luglio 2022 | 09.00
ZŰRICH, July 26, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Teralytics, the global platform for human mobility analysis, today announced it has acquired the Streetlytics mobility data business from Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company.

 

 

Streetlytics' team of mobility data analytics experts, led by industry veteran Michael Clarke, will boost Teralytics' capabilities and grow their presence in the North American market. Mr. Clarke, previously President and CEO of Citilabs, will join Teralytics in the newly appointed role of President, reporting directly to Teralytics' CEO, David Reed. Bentley has partnered with Teralytics to leverage the company's data services for Bentley's mobility simulation solutions, which support transportation planners and engineers around the globe. As part of the transaction, Bentley is investing in Teralytics and will join its Board of Directors. Teralytics' existing investors are also taking part in the round.

"The Streetlytics' mission and values align perfectly with ours," said Mr. Reed. "Having the team on board will deepen our ability to serve customers across a number of industries through our truly global, independent analytics platform. We are also looking forward to partnering with Bentley, whose global reach opens new opportunities for Teralytics to deliver our insights at scale."

Streetlytics delivers mobility analytics for audience measurement across the out-of-home advertising industry in the United States and Canada, as well as to experts in real estate, retail, transportation planning, traffic engineering and air quality analysis. Teralytics analyzes data from a diverse set of sources, applying powerful data science to create transformative insights into human mobility. The integration of the Teralytics and Streetlytics technical stacks will create a powerful scalable mobility analytics platform providing unmatched global data coverage and insights.

"I am thrilled for our team to be joining Teralytics, whose quest to improve decision-making in governments and businesses through mobility analytics matches our own beliefs and ambitions," said Mr. Clarke. "Global, always-on understanding of mobility has never been more relevant, as governments and operators seek to plan, design, operate and maintain effective, efficient and sustainable transportation systems during a period of unprecedented change. Businesses everywhere are also looking to improve their growth and profitability through a rich understanding of the moving consumer." 

"Combining Teralytics' and Streetlytics' capabilities, technology and experience will create a global mobility insights powerhouse much needed in today's world to better model, forecast and analyze movement," said Santanu Das, Chief Acceleration Officer, Bentley. "We look forward to seeing the combined entity grow and exploring opportunities to leverage these mission-critical insights to assist our users who analyze the effects of new projects and government policies on city transportation networks through comprehensive digital twins."

About Teralytics

Teralytics provides population-level mobility insights that transform our customers' understanding of people's interactions with locations, routes and modes of transport. Starting with a comprehensive view of mobility, we apply sophisticated data science and domain expertise to shed light on people's journeys and factors impacting their choices. Our customers use this knowledge to evaluate existing infrastructure, inventory and services; shed light on new possibilities, and ensure outcomes with the greatest possible impact over time. Teralytics operates in Europe and North America, powering decisions across a number of industries, including transportation, public policy, tourism, media and retail. www.teralytics.net

Press contact:Maja Zupanmaja.zupan@teralytics.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862215/Teralytics_Image.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862216/Teralytics_Logo.jpg

 

 

