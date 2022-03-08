Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 07:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:58 Champions, Liverpool-Inter 0-1: nerazzurri eliminati negli ottavi

20:51 Guerra Ucraina, Putin firma divieto import export con alcuni Paesi

20:45 Salvini contestato in Polonia, sindaco mostra t-shirt Putin - Video

19:33 McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola e Pepsi: stop attività in Russia

19:26 Ucraina, Berlusconi preoccupato da ricaduta sanzioni: "Così consegniamo Russia a Cina"

18:58 Salvini in Polonia, il sindaco e la t-shirt con Putin: "Ho detto verità"

18:54 Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Riconoscete la Russia come Stato terrorista"

18:53 Salvini contestato, il fotografo: "Non sopporto sciacallaggio e ipocrisia, sono sbottato"

18:19 Covid oggi Lombardia, 6.497 contagi e 9 morti. A Milano 2.226 nuovi casi

18:12 E' morto il giornalista Stefano Vespa, fratello di Bruno

18:02 Export, Prandini (Coldiretti): "1 donna su 3 è imprenditrice ma bisogna ancora fare tanto"

18:00 Covid Italia, 60.191 contagi e 184 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Terran Biosciences and University of Maryland, Baltimore announce exclusive licensing deal for a portfolio of patents and data supporting novel innovation in the psychedelic therapeutic space

08 marzo 2022 | 16.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Biosciences, Inc. ("Terran") has entered into an agreement with the University of Maryland, Baltimore ("UMB") for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize a portfolio of UMB's patents and data to support a novel approach to the treatment of neurological and psychiatric illnesses with psychedelic therapeutics.

With this transaction, Terran further expands their broad pipeline of promising clinical stage CNS therapeutics and technologies. This intellectual property and data will also complement Terran's current portfolio of over 150 patents covering new compounds and applications in the psychedelic therapeutic space.

"We couldn't be more excited about these discoveries at UMB, which are some of the most innovative we've seen in psychedelic medicine," Dr. Sam Clark, Terran's CEO, commented, "These data represent a major breakthrough in the understanding of how psychedelics act on the brain. We look forward to advancing these assets to help patients suffering from devastating neuropsychiatric illnesses."

About Terran Biosciences, Inc.

Terran is a biotech platform company developing a portfolio of therapeutics and technologies for patients with neurological and psychiatric diseases. Backed by a number of life-science and tech investors, Terran has built a CNS-focused, tech-enabled drug development platform, and is rapidly advancing of number of late-stage assets, which include novel psychedelic-based therapeutics.

Terran Contact:

Dustin Tetzl, MDChief Business OfficerTerran Biosciences, Inc.info@terranbiosciences.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758607/terran_biosciences_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Terran Biosciences Inc. UMB's patents commercialize a portfolio psychedelic therapeutic space
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 8 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Biden: "Stop importazioni di petrolio russo"
News to go
M5S, Tribunale Napoli rigetta ricorso Conte: vertici restano congelati
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Pronti a discutere su Crimea e Donbass"
News to go
Ucraina, Unicef: "Situazione bambini sempre più disperata"
News to go
Per 8 marzo Milano in piazza contro guerra e per le donne
News to go
Torna la Champions League
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziani cacciano soldati da giardino - Video
News to go
Violenze sulle donne, il report: 119 donne uccise nel 2021
News to go
Maxi frode nel settore auto, denunciate 45 persone e 21 società
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, corridoi umanitari per evacuazione civili
News to go
Ue, anche Moldavia e Georgia chiedono adesione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza