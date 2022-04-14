Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 14 Aprile 2022
12:23 Ucraina-Russia, intelligence Gb: "Ecco i prossimi obiettivi di Putin"

12:22 "Colombe pasquali più leggere", Unione consumatori segnala ad Antitrust

12:13 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Di Maio: "Più delle minacce mi preoccupa negazionismo"

12:08 Bassetti: "Linea rigorista su mascherine serve molto poco"

11:34 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 19.900 soldati Russia"

11:30 Covid oggi Veneto, 6.861 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

11:27 Nave Moskva, l'incrociatore di punta della flotta russa

11:13 Nave Moskva, esperti Usa: "Duro colpo per la Russia, forse affondata"

10:55 In Ucraina prosegue 'derussificazione', Kiev sostituirà nomi russi stazioni metro

10:45 Covid oggi Italia, Sileri: "Quarta dose? Richiamo ogni anno come con influenza"

10:36 Mascherine al chiuso, Andreoni: "Non sono panacea ma presto per toglierle"

10:25 Covid oggi Italia, lenta discesa contagi e morti in calo: report Gimbe

comunicato stampa

TerraPay obtains license in the USA; aims to strengthen footprint in key global markets

14 aprile 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global digital payments infrastructure company, TerraPay, announces that it has secured the money services business (MSB) license in the State Of Florida, The United States Of America. This license will facilitate the company's unparalleled and robust cross-border payments infrastructure to mobilize international remittances from the region in real-time, at low costs, and help offer diverse value-added financial payment services to TerraPay's partners and their customers present globally.

Through the US license, TerraPay aims to expand its partnership network in the US & LATAM region to facilitate low-cost, hassle-free, instant transactions in 96 countries. This MSB license is a major step toward TerraPay's goal of becoming a major player in the global cross border payment ecosystem.

With US license TerraPay now has 25 regulatory approvals and local licenses, connecting customers to their global partner networks – 4.5Bn+ Bank Accounts, 1.5Bn+ mobile wallets- across 192 countries and 49 settlement currencies.

According to the data published by the World Bank, the United States of America is the most significant source of country for remittances globally, followed by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland. The report also revealed that the cost of sending money across international borders remained high, around 6.4 percent on average in the first quarter of 2021. Sending remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa is particularly high (8 percent).

Ambar Sur, Founder, and CEO, TerraPay, commented: "The MSB license is a strategic boost to our commitment to drive global financial inclusion. Our partners & customers are our number one priority, TerraPay works hard to be a law-compliance entity to different countries and regions around the world. The USA license is the cornerstone of long-term development, and it is based on a deep understanding of the industry. We will continue to work towards ensuring global access to all participants and innovation in the payments ecosystem."

"We are delighted to receive the US License, it's a true testament to our commitment to drive digital interoperability across countries. Given that the US is the largest remittance send country, our main aim is to further strengthen our footprint in the US & scale up operations in 16 counties of the LATAM region to facilitate economical, instant, borderless transactions from the US to key regions like LATAM, Asia, Europe & Africa. The new licensing arrangement will allow us to expand our payment offerings to more financial institutions & build secured payments infrastructure for businesses in the USA," said Mr. Philip Daniel, Regional Director – Americas, TerraPay.

About TerraPay

Headquartered in The Netherlands, TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves a borderless journey as safe as the largest. The company has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses to create transparent customer experiences with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Registered and regulated across 25 global markets, TerraPay is a leading global partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a more expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. With access to payments infrastructure that spans the globe, their partners become beacons of the promise of global financial inclusion.

For more information, please visit terrapay.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222771/TerraPay_Logo.jpg

Press contact: Anwesha Mukherjeeanwesha@terrapay.com

ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza license in the USA Leading global money services business Stati Uniti d'America
