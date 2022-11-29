Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:51
comunicato stampa

TestingXperts creates history by winning all three major Software Testing and DevOps Awards globally

29 novembre 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHEN Manish Gupta laid the foundation of TestingXperts in 2014, he envisioned it to be 'the de facto brand for QA And Software Testing globally'. Eight years down the line, Manish's vision and his team's hard work and passion paid off when TestingXperts swept all three major global awards in Software Testing and DevOps industry in 2022.

TestingXperts emerged winner at the North American Software Testing Awards, European Software Testing Awards and DevOps Industry Awards. TestingXperts has not only created history by winning all 3 awards despite tough competition but cemented its position as leaders in Software Testing and QA industry.

"It is a huge honor for TestingXperts to receive all 3 major global awards. I would like to thank the jury members, organizers, participants and most importantly our team without whom this wouldn't have been possible. These awards have given us lot of confidence and motivation to believe that we are moving in the right direction to achieve our vision to be world's largest and most trusted QA and Software Testing company," said Manish Gupta, CEO, TestingXperts. TestingXperts has been rated highly by leading analysts like Gartner and Nelson Hall in their latest reports in 2022. The company has seen consistent and high growth and has been serving key Global 2000 customers. TestingXperts won these global awards for enabling superior QA and software testing services leveraging AI/ML and RPA that shortened test cycles with 70% faster test creation, 40% reduced maintenance and delivering 50% faster time-to-market with quicker ROI.

These Awards are most renowned awards that recognize companies for their excellence and significant achievements in the software testing, DevOps and QE market.

About TestingXperts:

TestingXperts is the world's fifth largest pureplay QA & software testing services provider, co-headquartered in PA (USA) and London, UK, with offices in Canada, Netherlands, UAE, India, and Singapore. TestingXperts' suite of testing services covers Test Advisory, Functional and Non-Functional testing specializing in Automation, RPA, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Web, Mobility, IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, etc. TestingXperts helps clients transform their QA function to achieve zero production defects and lower QA costs by up to 60% with its Next-Gen Testing Solutions, Modern Testing Approach, Skilled Teams, and a Global Delivery Model.

Media Contact:

Deepak Jaidka (VP-Marketing) marketing@testingxperts.com +1 866 888 5353

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948846/TestingXperts_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957644/TestingXperts_Awards.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/testingxperts-creates-history-by-winning-all-three-major-software-testing-and-devops-awards-globally-301688881.html

