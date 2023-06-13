Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 10:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:04 Mbappé rompe con il Psg: non rinnova contratto

09:56 Berlusconi, il saluto di Zangrillo: "Ciao Silvio, oggi mi permetto di darti del tu"

09:20 Silvio Berlusconi, la prima moglie: "Grande uomo, straordinario papà"

09:07 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, la madre fuori pericolo dopo aver ingerito candeggina

08:59 Premio 'L'Oréal-Unesco for Women in Science', Magazù in giuria

08:51 Carburanti, oggi stop rialzi su prezzi benzina

08:40 Berlusconi, Pascale: "Con lui muore la mia vecchia vita"

08:13 Bari, cadono in cisterna per il vino: morti padre e figlio

08:07 L'addio a Silvio Berlusconi, funerali di Stato domani al Duomo di Milano

07:35 Mercato Inter, occhi su Koulibaly

07:19 Ucraina, missili russi su città natale di Zelensky: almeno 6 morti - Video

06:52 Cinisi, dal 18 giugno torna 'Un Libro in Comune'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tetra Pharm Technologies announces successful In-Vitro drug release test of new analgesic compound

13 giugno 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces promising results from preclinical testing of its pain-relieving drug - TPT0301.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent In-Vitro study of TPT0301, Tetra Pharm Technologies's novel drug delivery technology was compared against more commonly utilized formulations for drug delivery in the oral cavity. A validated, artificial membrane, designed to mimic the oral mucosa, was used for the release studies along with relevant biological media.

Because the oral mucosa is highly vascularized, drugs that are absorbed through the oral mucosa directly enter the systemic circulation, thereby bypassing the gastrointestinal tract and avoiding first-pass metabolism in the liver. This makes oral mucosal delivery an attractive alternative to conventional tablets and capsules.

"The results from the In-Vitro study are very convincing, showing superior release to the reference formulations, and we are confident the upcoming In-Vivo pharmacokinetic (PK) study will further support the In-Vitro findings", says Dr. Morten Allesø, Chief Scientific Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

The target of TPT0301 is the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a widespread neuromodulatory system that regulates and controls many of our most critical bodily functions, such as learning and memory, emotional processing, sleep, temperature, pain control, inflammatory and immune responses, and appetite.

"In alignment with our long-term strategy, we will continue to invest heavily in research and development of new drug candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and related disease indications. We are very encouraged by the positive results from the pre-clinical studies of TPT0301, which confirms the great potential and value of our programs", says Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies." 

Tetra Pharm Technologies is currently planning for TPT0301 to progress into human trials as soon as the In-Vivo data have been evaluated.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

For further information:

Martin Caspersencap@tetrapharm.eu+45 61224241

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098821/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988863/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-announces-successful-in-vitro-drug-release-test-of-new-analgesic-compound-301848153.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza The Danish biotech company drug release test esperimento test
Vedi anche
News to go
Ancora maltempo sull'Italia, previsioni meteo dei prossimi giorni
News to go
Addio a Francesco Nuti, l'attore malato da tempo è morto a 68 anni
News to go
Berlusconi, mercoledì funerali di Stato nel Duomo di Milano
News to go
Pnrr, tecnici Ue in Italia per verifiche su attuazione piano
Berlusconi, l'editto contro Biagi, Santoro e Luttazzi - Video
"Addio Silvio", il messaggio di Meloni per Berlusconi - Video
Berlusconi è morto, le lacrime dei supporter davanti all'ospedale - Video
News to go
Morto Silvio Berlusconi, aveva 86 anni
News to go
Ue, accordo in Consiglio su confisca beni di provenienza illecita
News to go
Londra, caldo record fa svenire guardie reali
News to go
Articolo 1 nel Pd, Schlein: "Continuiamo ad aprire e allargare"
News to go
Migranti, da Ue 100 mln a Tunisia per gestione frontiere
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza