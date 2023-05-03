Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 08:38
comunicato stampa

Tetra Pharm Technologies launches first product in Germany

03 maggio 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is launching its first product, XATEPA®, on the German market. XATEPA® is a pain-relieving pharmaceutical drug based on cannabinoids.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pharm Technologies develops and manufactures pharmaceutical drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of neuropathic pain, sclerosis and mental health disorders.

 

 

"The launch of our first product represents an important and significant milestone for Tetra Pharm Technologies. From a business perspective, it gives us the opportunity to further strengthen the company's long-term research and development efforts, which is our primary focus", says Martin Rose, Chief Executive Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Tetra Pharm Technologies plans to expand sales of XATEPA® and launch the drug in a number of additional European and overseas markets in the near future.

"The suitability of the drug delivery system is often neglected at the expense of cannabinoid bioavailability. Our XATEPA® sublingual spray is devised as a so-called enabling technology to provide optimal conditions for cannabinoid uptake and thus efficacy. From a pharmaceutical science perspective, we are indeed very proud of this achievement, and we look forward to launch more innovative products targeting the endocannabinoid system", says Dr. Morten Allesø, Chief Scientific Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Tetra Pharm Technologies has entered into an agreement with PHOENIX Pharma-Einkauf GmbH for the distribution of XATEPA® in Germany. PHOENIX Pharma-Einkauf GmbH is one of Europe's largest wholesale distributors of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

"Germany is the largest market in Europe for pharmaceutical drugs based on cannabinoids, and we have positive expectations for the sales of XATEPA®. The partnership with PHOENIX Pharma-Einkauf GmbH regarding distribution to German pharmacies ensures access to the product for all doctors and their patients, and since we have eliminated any middlemen, we can deliver the product at a fair price", says Martin Caspersen, Chief Commercial Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies ApS

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

For further information:Martin Caspersencap@tetrapharm.eu+45 6122 4241

 

 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068022/Pharma_Storage.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988863/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-launches-first-product-in-germany-301813691.html

