Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:43 Qatargate, figlia e moglie Panzeri tornano libere

10:40 Ucraina-Russia, Cremlino: "Occidente coinvolto direttamente nel conflitto"

10:36 Covid oggi Toscana, 275 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

10:11 Australia, papà Djokovic filmato a manifestazione filo-russa

10:03 Giorgetti: "Plusvalenze nel calcio? Non escludo novità su norma"

09:58 Tre anni senza Kobe Bryant

09:51 Cisgiordania, blitz israeliano a Jenin: uccisi almeno 5 palestinesi

09:27 Carburanti, prezzi in aumento oggi per benzina e gasolio

09:15 Monza, 15enne spinto sotto treno a Seregno: fermati due minorenni

08:44 Bordata gelida sull'Italia, freddo e neve fino alle coste

08:07 Terremoto oggi, scossa magnitudo 3.5 in provincia Forlì-Cesena

08:00 Bari, sventato sequestro di persona: 7 arresti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tetra Pharm Technologies secures €9 million in Series A Round to expand R&D Operations

26 gennaio 2023 | 11.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scandinavian Biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies has secured €9M in a series A round led by a group of Danish investors. The company, with operations in Copenhagen, Denmark focuses on therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system to treat neuropathic pain and mental health disorders.

With the investment, Tetra Pharm Technologies will increase its capacity in Research and Development and expand its commercial operations internationally.

"We have a promising pipeline of drugs that we believe carries the ability to treat - and potentially cure - health conditions stemming from certain imbalances in the endocannabinoid system. The additional funding enables us to accelerate formulation development and clinical activities", says Dr. Morten Allesø, CSO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

During 2022, Tetra Pharm Technologies closed several significant distribution deals across their main markets in Europe, and the company expect to release its first product to treat neuropathic pain in February 2023.

"We are delighted to welcome our new investors and look forward to our partnership with them. The investment will create a strong platform to accelerate our current product portfolio and it provides us with an opportunity to finalize the promising drugs we have under development so we can continue to deliver on our mission to improve the lives of patients and their families, by formulating efficient drugs, with a low side-effect profile, at a fair price" added Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies. 

About Tetra Pharm Technologies

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish Biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve treatment of neuropathic pain and mental health disorders globally. Its shareholders include leading commercialisation investors, including Leafy Tunnel, Enexis, Rump Invest, Nesroht Holding and Ole GS Holding. For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

For further information, please contact:

Martin Caspersen: cap@tetrapharm.eu; +45 61224241; www.tetra-pharm.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988862/Laboratory.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988863/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-secures-9-million-in-series-a-round-to-expand-rd-operations-301729026.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN94139 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza expand R&D Operations round led Danimarca operations in Copenhagen
Vedi anche
Sanità, in Italia mancano 30mila medici e 250mila infermieri
News to go
Balneari, entro fine primavera la definizione del dl Concessioni
News to go
Controlli dei Nas in canili e gattili, 26 strutture sequestrate
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, neve e gelo
News to go
Sciopero carburanti, revocato secondo giorno protesta
News to go
Qatargate, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Omosessualità non è crimine"
News to go
Csm, Fabio Pinelli nuovo vicepresidente
News to go
'Ndrangheta, riciclaggio internazionale e truffa: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Grati a Scholz e a tutti i nostri amici tedeschi"
News to go
Bonus export digitale 2023, a chi spetta
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, sindacati spaccati: nuova riunione tra gestori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza