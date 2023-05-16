Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:52 Covid, a Milano intercettata variante Acrux

10:46 Inflazione, Istat: ad aprile sale all'8,2%. Frena carrello spesa

10:38 Vodafone taglia 11.000 posti di lavoro: ecco dove

10:37 Casa, Wikicasa: "Tassazione e canone concordato strumenti contro caro-affitti"

10:36 Cia lancia un video per reclutare spie russe - Guarda

10:00 Pompei, nuovi scheletri emergono dall'Insula dei Casti Amanti

09:42 Russia, arrestato ex dipendente ambasciata Usa a Mosca

09:30 Russiagate, lo sfogo di Trump: "Noi tutti vittime di una farsa"

09:23 Pa, Zangrillo: "In 2 anni 320mila assunzioni"

09:17 Carburanti, prezzi ancora in lieve calo: quanto costano oggi benzina e diesel

08:40 Piogge e temporali, maltempo non dà tregua: allerta in Italia, le previsioni

08:20 Dispersione scolastica a Pozzuoli e Quarto, 105 denunciati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Tetra Pharm Technologies strengthens management board

16 maggio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, is expanding its management board with Mr. Steen Jakobsen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mr. Jacob Schlundt as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As a result, the company's management board now has 6 members.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetra Pharm Technologies develops and manufactures pharmaceutical drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system for the treatment of neuropathic pain, sclerosis, and mental health disorders. The expansion of the management board is due to the company's increasing level of activity and ambition.

"Tetra Pharm Technologies has reached a size that makes it necessary to expand the management board. We are very ambitious about our future growth potential, and the expansion of the management team with experienced profiles such as Steen and Jacob, is an obvious and timely strengthening of the company," says Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Steen Jakobsen is 52 years old and holds an MSc in Business Administration and Commercial Law from Copenhagen Business School. He joins Tetra Pharm Technologies from a position as Vice President at Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism. Steen Jakobsen brings solid experience in strategic planning, finance, and management, and he will take responsibility of the overall finance function at Tetra Pharm Technologies.

"Tetra Pharm Technologies is a very compelling company with strong values and a promising future that I am excited to be a part of. I look forward to contributing to the continued positive development and to accelerating our highly ambitious growth strategy in collaboration with my new colleagues," says Steen Jakobsen.

Jacob Schlundt is also 52 years old and holds a degree in International Business Information from Copenhagen Business College. Tetra Pharm Technologies has recruited Jacob Schlundt from a role as Head of Marketing & Communications at Aon Denmark, and he brings extensive knowledge within marketing, communication, and event planning to strengthen Tetra Pharm Technologies' global position and profile.

"I am very motivated by Tetra Pharm Technologies' mission of developing effective and affordable drugs, and I'm excited about contributing to making a genuine difference for patients and their families. I'm also looking forward to developing myself personally and professionally in a team of far-sighted, competent, and dedicated colleagues," says Jacob Schlundt.

In addition to the two newly appointed executives, the management board of Tetra Pharm Technologies is made up of Mr. Martin Rose as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jesper Breum as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Morten Allesø as Chief Scientific Officer and Mr. Martin Caspersen as Chief Commercial Officer.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies ApS

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system.

For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

For further information:

Martin Rosemartin@tetrapharm.eu+45 2644 9991

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075914/Directors_of_TPT.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075913/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-strengthens-management-board-301823786.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Danish biotech company as Chief Marketing Officer strengthens management board gestione
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Frontex: in primi 4 mesi arrivi Mediterraneo Centrale ai massimi storici
News to go
Commercio, dal 2019 spariti oltre 52mila negozi
News to go
Covid, Ricciardi: "Giro d'Italia? Virus fa ancora danni"
News to go
Caso Orlandi, fratello: "Bene collaborazione pm Roma e Vaticano"
News to go
Meteo Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Andamento economia migliore del previsto"
News to go
Di Maio è l'inviato speciale Ue nel Golfo Persico
News to go
Droga, arrestati a Varese narcotrafficante in fuga e un orafo
News to go
Ucraina, Macron-Zelensky: nuove consegne di armi
News to go
Elezioni in Turchia, dopo 20 anni poter Erdogan vacilla
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2023, si vota fino alle 15
News to go
Trasporto aereo, i dati Enac
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza