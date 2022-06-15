Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 13:14
13:23 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Da alleati armi pesanti e a lungo raggio"

13:17 Aceti (Salutequità): "In 2 anni di pandemia cresce rinuncia a cure"

13:13 Aceti (Salutequità): "Rivedere nuovo sistema garanzia Lea, troppe falle"

13:10 Covid Speranza, Bassetti: "Con Omicron mascherine servono poco"

12:48 Banca Etruria, Boschi: "Mio padre assolto e innocente, oggi ho pianto"

12:08 Gas Russia, Eni segnala riduzione flussi verso Italia

12:00 Covid Italia, calo ricoveri continua ma rallenta

11:50 Speranza positivo a covid, Zangrillo: "Auguri, mascherine inutili"

11:43 Più grassi e sedentari, effetto covid sugli italiani

11:40 Processo Banca Etruria: assolti i 14 imputati, anche papà Boschi

11:25 Covid, Ricciardi: "Rischio 100mila contagi? Ipotesi reale"

11:21 Ucraina, nuovo 'francobollo di guerra' celebra i successi dei trattori contro i tank russi

comunicato stampa

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center hosted international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

15 giugno 2022 | 12.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 2 and 3, 2022, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David's Medical Center hosted its sixth international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2022. This year's event had more than 1,250 people register, a record number, with more than 150 who attended in person. There were attendees from all over the globe, including Singapore, Thailand, Tunisia, Germany, Korea and Greece. 

Participants included practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias—a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. The primary teaching tool was live cases broadcast from the new, state-of-the-art Electrophysiology Center at St. David's Medical Center, with expert commentary.

Live cases performed during EPLive 2022 featured new technologies pioneered by physicians at TCAI, including irreversible electroporation, which helps heart arrhythmia patients by using controlled electric fields to create tiny scars in the heart to block irregular electric signals, and thus, potentially reducing the risk of damage to a patient's veins, arteries or nerves.

"From the cutting-edge technology that was unveiled to our record registration numbers, this was truly our most momentous EPLive to date," Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. "EPLive plays a leading role in expanding the scope of electrophysiology treatment options, which we hope positively impacts the lives of patients worldwide."

EPLive featured four sessions, consisting of a combination of live and recorded cases from TCAI, as well as some of the world's premier centers: Arrhythmia Center CardioInfantil Foundation (Colombia), Cardiovascular Center Brussels, Cleveland Clinic, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital (United Kingdom), Mass General Hospital, Methodist Hospital (Houston, Texas), Montefiore Hospital (New York), Monzino Cardiac Center (Itay), Mt. Sinai Hospital (New York), Pacific Heart (California), University of Arkansas Medical Center, UCLA, University of Chicago Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, University Hospital of Brussels, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Vanderbilt University, Westside Regional Medical Center (Florida) and Yeditepe University (Turkey).

In addition to demonstrations by Dr. Natale, EPLive 2022 featured presentations by a number of TCAI physicians, including course co-director, Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., as well as Shane Bailey, M.D.; Mohamed Bassiouny, M.D.; David Burkhardt, M.D.; David Burkland, M.D.; Robert Canby, M.D.; Paul Coffeen, M.D.; Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D.; Brian Greet, M.D.; Eric Hoenicke, M.D.; Rodney Horton, M.D.; Patrick Hranitzky, M.D.; David Kessler, M.D.; Javier Sanchez, M.D.; Kamala Tamirisa, M.D.; Senthil Thambidorai, M.D.; David Tschopp, M.D.; and Jason Zagrodsky, M.D.

Physicians received a maximum of 14 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician's Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit™ hours at the conference.

For more information, visit EP-Live.com.

Media Contact:Matt Grilli or Kat Griffith, ECPMGrilli@EChristianPR.com or KGriffith@EChristianPR.com630.800.9533 or 512.797.4002 cells

