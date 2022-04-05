Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 13:19
comunicato stampa

Thailand's no. 1 tourist SIM card "dtac Happy" welcomes tourists back to Thailand with free doubling of SIM card validities

05 aprile 2022 | 12.38
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BANGKOK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- dtac or Total Access Communication PCL, the leader and pioneer of tourist SIM cards in Thailand, is welcoming international travelers back to the country with a special "Welcome back to Thailand" promotion that doubles the number of days for which a tourist SIM card is valid by offering a 299-baht package for 16 days of Internet access and a 599-baht package for 30 days of access. The package includes unlimited chat service on five chat applications, namely Messenger, LINE, WhatsApp, WeChat and KakaoTalk, as well as unlimited free calls to dtac numbers in Thailand. Additionally, dtac Happy Tourist SIM also offers travel insurance benefits and discounts at stores, restaurants, accommodations and travel, together with 24-hour service support in five languages (English, Chinese, Burmese, Cambodian and Thai) through the Happy Call Center 1678.

dtac Happy Tourist SIM is also available in eSIM at dtac counters at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

dtac Happy Tourist SIM would like to welcome all international visitors to Thailand with "Welcome Back to Thailand promotion" offering amazing value by doubling the validity period of our SIM cards for Internet access at the same price with two package options. One is a 15GB Internet package at 299 baht which allows Internet access for up to 16 days (up from  8 days in a normal package), and the other is a 30GB Internet package at 599 baht valid for up to 30 days (up from 15 days in a normal package). dtac aims to double the pleasure of visitors to Thailand using dtac Happy Tourist SIM cards by giving them more days to share their travel experiences with families, loves ones, and friends, and conveniently keep in touch during their time in Thailand.

dtac Happy Tourist SIM provides superior services to meet the needs of tourists to make their experience more special. dtac is also offering its users free travel insurance from Falcon Insurance, which provides coverage for up to 30 days throughout the use of the SIM, covering accident and illness including COVID-19, as well as discounts at popular retail stores such as Family Mart, allDean & DeLuca crafted food and gourmet coffee shops in Thailand, as well as with Grab services.

In addition, dtac also offers free dtac HAPPY Tourist SIM together with 6 GB of data as well as special offers and gifts to customers of dtac partners such asThai Airways, Singapore Airlines, Agoda, andTune Protect Insurance. The dtac partners' customers can receive the sim and the premiums at dtac counters at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang Airport and Phuket Airport until 31 August 2022.

dtac Happy Tourist SIM is also available in four other main packages: (1) 8-day Highlight Package with 15 GB data at 299 baht; (2) 15-day Package with 30 GB data at 599 baht;(3) 4-day Package with 5 GB data at 149 baht; and (4) Pay-As-You-Go Package at 49 baht.

Tourists want seamless connectivity from the moment they land in Thailand, and that's the mission of dtac Happy Tourist SIM.

For more privileges from dtac, visit Facebook: dtac, or www.dtac.co.th/en/prepaid/touristsim.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780510/dtac_HappyTourist_SIM_s_Welcome_to_Thailand_promotion.jpg

