Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 14:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:05 Minacce no vax, da Bassetti a Galli: "Sono come terroristi"

14:03 No Green pass, su Telegram è caccia a medici e politici

13:49 Vaccino Sputnik, stop in Slovacchia: "Nessuno lo vuole"

13:39 Paralimpiadi Tokyo, Jessica Long conquista la sua 26esima medaglia

13:18 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 31 agosto

13:15 Manifestazione pro-vax annullata, Calenda: "No adesioni altri candidati, peccato"

13:08 "Vuole uccidere mamma, fermate papà": polizia scongiura tragedia

12:58 Tim taglia il 'porca pu..ena' di Banfi, vittoria Moige sullo spot tv

12:46 Pisa, edificio crolla dopo esplosione: un ferito

12:39 Covid, Piervincenzi: "No vax come i boss"

12:34 Covid oggi Veneto, 583 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 31 agosto

12:26 Stangata d'autunno, + 645 euro a famiglia: prezzi in aumento e rincari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

THC BioMed Announces Shipment of THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits to BC Cannabis Stores

31 agosto 2021 | 14.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has shipped its newly introduced cannabis edible, THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits, to BC Cannabis Stores.

The THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast acting, full spectrum proprietary cannabis extract invented by THC BioMed.

THC Kiss biscuits come in three delicious varieties: Shortbread, Cocoa and Cinnamon.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Altro THC KISS cannabis Biscuits cannabis KISS tetraidrocannabinolo
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass Italia, da domani obbligatorio anche sui treni
News to go
Afghanistan, Usa si ritirano dopo 20 anni
News to go
Covid, anche i cani possono infettarsi: cosa dice l'Iss
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 30 agosto
News to go
Covid, sospesi 200 infermieri non vaccinati
News to go
Torino, palazzina crollata: oggi i funerali del bimbo morto
News to go
Afghanistan, vertice straordinario G7-Ue-Nato
News to go
Scuola, Codacons: "Ricorso al Tar contro obbligo green pass per docenti e personale"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Da qui a dicembre Europa rischia altri 236mila morti"
News to go
Alitalia, Ita punta a chiudere candidature per nuove assunzioni
News to go
Paralimpiadi Tokyo, oro e record del mondo per Gilli
News to go
Afghanistan, Mattarella: "Sconcertante no ad accoglienza di alcuni politici europei"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza