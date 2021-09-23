Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
comunicato stampa

THC BioMed Receives Purchase Orders from 30 Dispensaries in the Province of Manitoba

23 settembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

THC.CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has received orders from 30 dispensaries in the province Manitoba. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has begun shipping THC KISS cannabis edibles and dried cannabis to those dispensaries.

The website thckiss.buzz will be updated to add the Manitoba dispensaries to the list of dispensaries carrying THC BioMed products across Canada.

THC KISS cannabis edibles, are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast acting, full-spectrum, proprietary cannabis extract, invented by THC BioMed.

All products are developed, grown, produced, infused and shipped from our state-of-the-art and fully integrated facility located in beautiful British Columbia, Canada.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. It aims to be a leader in the beverage and edible space.

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services in the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed.  Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements using words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that a list of the Manitoba dispensaries will be available on the website and THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

CONTACT : President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro provinces of Manitoba Organization for Trade Cooperation Manitoba THC BioMed Receives Purchase Orders
in Evidenza