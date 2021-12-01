Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:47 One Vision 2020-24, Alperia aggiorna gli obiettivi strategici di sostenibilità

17:47 Scuola, il piano di Figliuolo: più laboratori e tamponi a domicilio

17:33 Studio Fise-Luiss, sport equestri risorsa Paese con ricadute da 2,3 a 3 mld sul Pil

17:20 Covid oggi Liguria, 549 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

17:13 Covid oggi Campania, 1.087 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

17:06 Covid oggi Calabria, 286 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

17:00 Covid oggi Piemonte, 902 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

16:56 Vaccino covid 5-11 anni, Ecdc: "Priorità bimbi a rischio"

16:52 Raccontare il Sud e l’Italia da Roma, parte la sfida di 'ViaCondotti21' e 'LaCapitale'

16:49 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.117 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

16:43 Lega, Stefani: "Bene congressi, in partito tanti cavalli di razza"

16:18 M5S, Pizzarotti: "2x1000? Manca solo terzo mandato, stravolti tutti i principi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

THC BioMed Releases First Quarter Results

01 dicembre 2021 | 14.06
LETTURA: 5 minuti

THC - CSE  THCBF - OTC   TFHD .F

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. (CSE: THC) ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2021.

Q1 HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS SUBSEQUENT TO OCTOBER 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

"We are pleased to report net income for the quarter. This reflects the hard work to streamline production, especially regarding our edible products," said THC BioMed President and CEO, John Miller. "Going forward, we intend on concentrating on the edibles market and specifically our THC Kiss Beverage Shot, THC Kiss Gummies and THC Kiss Biscuits which will continue to improve our gross margin and subsequent bottom line."

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS

Quarter Ended

Revenue

NetIncome (Loss)

Income (Loss) Per Share

Q1/2022

October 31, 2021

$

1,136,796

$

25,006

$

-

Q4/2021

July 31, 2021

$

1,020,804

$

(1,426,064)

$

(0.01)

Q3/2021

April 30, 2021

$

1,109,503

$

(1,319,503)

$

(0.01)

Q2/2021

January 31, 2021

$

1,021,989

$

(2,921,510)

$

(0.02)

Q1/2021

October 31, 2020

$

622,025

$

(692,177)

$

-

Q4/2020

July 31, 2020

$

990,940

$

(642,989)

$

(0.01)

Q3/2020

April 30, 2020

$

896,104

$

(295,717)

$

-

Q2/2020

January 31, 2020

$

1,246,625

$

88,191

$

-

STATEMENT OF NET AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS SUMMARY

For the three months ended

October 312021

October 31 2020

Revenue

$

1,136,796

$

622,025

Production costs

(1,069,111)

(729,379)

Gross profit before fair value adjustments

67,685

(107,354)

Net change in fair value of biological assets

644,076

20,353

Gross margin

711,761

(87,001)

Total expenses

686,755

605,176

Net and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

25,006

$

(692,177)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION SUMMARY

October 31

July 31

As at

2021

2021

Current assets

$

5,266,701

$

4,271,435

Total assets

$

18,250,253

$

17,396,441

Current liabilities

$

5,035,152

$

5,968,492

Total liabilities

$

8,308,698

$

7,613,032

Working capital

$

231,549

$

(1,697,057)

Accumulated deficit

$

30,482,330

$

30,551,021

CASH FLOW STATEMENT SUMMARY

For the three months ended

October 312021

October 312021

Net and comprehensive income (loss) for the period

$

25,006

$

(692,177)

Cash, end of the period

$

377,096

$

232,091

NON-IFRS EARNINGS MEASURE

For the three months ended

October 312021

October 31 2020

Net and comprehensiveincome ( loss) for the period

$

25,006

$

(692,177)

Add back

Interest

103,585

51,504

Depreciation and amortization

219,852

241,882

EBITDA from continuing operations

348,443

(398,791)

Share-based compensation

94,204

34,620

Net changes in fair value of biological assets

(711,761)

87,001

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(269,114)

$

(277,170)

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding fair value changes on growth of biological assets, realized fair value changes on inventory sold or impaired, amortization of property plant and equipment & intangible assets, share based payments, finance expense, loss on disposal of property plant and equipment, unrealized gains or losses on investments and income taxes. This non-IFRS measure is defined in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020.

All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This press release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. It is a small batch producer and aims to be a leader in the beverage and edible space.

THC BioMed is a Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible, and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the cannabis industry. THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available.www.thcbiomed.com 

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC"). Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

President and CEO, John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN92525 en US Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza THC BioMed Releases tetraidrocannabinolo thc Organization for Trade Cooperation
Vedi anche
News to go
Caso Regeni, Commissione: responsabilità è di apparati sicurezza Egitto
News to go
Monopattini elettrici, casco obbligatorio a Firenze
News to go
Droga, smantellata organizzazione che trafficava tra Sicilia e Malta
News to go
Maltempo Italia, arriva il grande freddo
News to go
Variante Omicron e super green pass spingono vaccinazioni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 812mila mascherine non conformi
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Juve, Elkann su inchiesta plusvalenze: "Collaboreremo con pm"
News to go
Papa, viaggio a Cipro e in Grecia su migranti
News to go
Covid Alto Adige, da lunedì in zona gialla
News to go
Inflazione, Istat: a novembre sale al 3,8%
News to go
Ue ritira regole sulla comunicazione inclusiva
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza