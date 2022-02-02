Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:12 Covid oggi Italia, cabina di regia con Draghi

14:11 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 2 febbraio

14:10 Giannini: "Zaniolo? Pinto parla poco, se lo fa è in accordo con la proprietà"

13:59 Covid oggi Fvg, 3.497 contagi e 14 morti: bollettino 2 febbraio

13:59 Sanremo 2022, vescovo contro Achille Lauro: "Ha profanato battesimo" - Video

13:57 Covid oggi Puglia, 7.141 contagi e 37 morti: bollettino 2 febbraio

13:55 Laureus Awards, la Nazionale di Mancini candidata agli Oscar dello sport

13:51 Monica Vitti, Sophia Loren: "Una grande perdita per tutti"

13:49 Covid oggi Veneto, 14.190 contagi e 30 morti: bollettino 2 febbraio

13:39 Giornata Nazionale delle vittime civili delle guerre e dei conflitti nel mondo, Anvcg e Anci insieme

13:39 Da Fondazione Menarini un 'viaggio' nella vita dei premi Nobel

13:34 Sanremo 2022, oggi seconda serata: scaletta cantanti big

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

THC BioMed Sells Canada's Lowest Priced Edible in Ontario Cannabis Store

02 febbraio 2022 | 13.30
LETTURA: 3 minuti

THC.CSE                                            THCBF - OTC                                                     TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") announces that its THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are now available direct to consumers through Ontario Cannabis Store online and wholesale to Ontario retail stores. Adding to that significant development, the THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are the lowest priced edibles now available through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

This marks the launch of our THC KISS brand of full-spectrum cannabis edibles on Ontario Cannabis Store, the world's largest cannabis supplier. Ontario Cannabis Store now lists 6 THC BioMed products. THC KISS Cannabis Biscuits are available for $2.95 per pack. Each pack contains 10 mg of THC.

We continue to build the business based on real market demand for our products and will make adjustments as we identify and refine our knowledge of consumer needs, patterns and trends.

"All of our products are manufactured in-house at our state-of-the-art facility in British Columbia. We have one of the most sophisticated indoor grow facilities in the world and will soon launch a new brand called High Expectations. The brand will carry very high THC potency strains with a minimum THC content of 24%," Commented John Miller, President and CEO of THC BioMed.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. Its product focus is on high-quality, high-potency beverages and edibles.

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services in the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this industry.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed.  Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements using words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this release include that (a) each pack contains 10 mg of THC, (b) the Company will continue to build the business based on real market demand for our products and make adjustments as it identifies and refines its knowledge of consumer needs, patterns and trends, (c) the Company will soon launch a new brand called High Expectations that will carry very high THC potency strains with a minimum THC content of 24%, and (d) the Company well-positioned to be in the forefront of this industry. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

For more Information: President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Ontario Cannabis store Organization for Trade Cooperation Ontario Cannabis store
Vedi anche
Sanremo 2022, Massimo Ranieri: "Emozione forte per ritorno al Festival" - Video
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms per l'eccesso di rifiuti sanitari
News to go
Covid, il decalogo dei pediatri per gestire i bimbi positivi a casa
Sanremo 2022, anche Nilufar tra il pubblico emozionato che torna in platea
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Omicron 2, Oms: "Prematuro cantare vittoria"
News to go
Ancora morti sul lavoro, altre 3 vittime
News to go
Cessioni crediti imposta inesistenti per bonus edilizi, sequestrati 103 milioni
News to go
Ucraina, colloquio Draghi-Putin
Sanremo 2022, Le Vibrazioni: "Ci emozioneremo tantissimo" - Video
News to go
Morto Maurizio Zamparini, ex presidente del Palermo
Sanremo 2022 e voci vip: da Ferragni a Ferilli, le imitazioni di Valentina Barbieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza