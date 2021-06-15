Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 21:56
21:56 Roma, Calenda: "Non farò accordi con nessun partito"

21:48 Mix vaccini, al via studio su efficacia e sicurezza allo Spallanzani

21:17 Codogno covid free, è la prima volta dal 20 febbraio 2020

20:58 Centrodestra, Salvini: "Partito unico? Italiani non ci chiedono giochini"

20:40 Stellantis, a Melfi superlinea con quattro vetture elettriche al 2024

20:22 AstraZeneca: "Vaccino efficace contro variante Delta"

20:18 Covid Sardegna oggi, 22 contagi: bollettino 15 giugno

20:03 Euro 2020, Ungheria-Portogallo 0-3 con doppietta di Ronaldo

19:56 Spiagge italiane più digitali, portafogli a casa esplode il cashless

19:53 Covid oggi Liguria, 8 contagi: bollettino 15 giugno

19:45 Omicidio Sacchi, "zaino Anastasiya poteva contenere 70mila euro"

19:32 Champions League, Uefa: Juve è ammessa

THC Engages Oak Hill Financial Inc. for Investor Relations and Advisory Services

15 giugno 2021 | 14.19
LETTURA: 3 minuti

THC - CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD .F

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC" or the "Company") (CSE: THC) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Toronto-based Oak Hill Financial ("Oak Hill") to assist with investor relations activities. THC has partnered with Oak Hill to enhance its visibility and profile to the public and in the financial community.

Oak Hill has been engaged for a three-month period. Oak Hill is to provide THC with Canadian investor relations advisory activities. The total cost to THC over the term of the agreement is $24,000 plus HST and THC will also issue 300,000 options to Oak Hill with an price equal to the higher of the closing price of the Company's common shares on the day before or the day of issuance.

Oak Hill and THC are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Aside from the options issued by THC to Oak Hill, Oak Hill does not have any additional interest in THC's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

"Oak Hill is going to ensure that the story of our company gets out to investors and the Canadian investment community while we expand our product lines and looking at further opportunities," said John Miller, CEO of THC. "

 ABOUT THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. It is a small batch producer and aims to be a leader in the beverage and edible space.

THC BioMed is a Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible, and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the cannabis industry. THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Please visit our website for a more detailed description of our business and services available. www.thcbiomed.com 

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC"). Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

 President and CEO, John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
