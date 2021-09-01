Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021
comunicato stampa

THC KISS Mango Beverage Shot Ships to BC Cannabis Stores

01 settembre 2021
THC.CSETHCBF - OTCTFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has shipped its THC KISS Mango Beverage Shot to BC Cannabis Stores.

THC KISS Mango Beverage Shots are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast acting, full-spectrum, proprietary cannabis extract, invented by THC BioMed.

THC Kiss Cannabis Beverage shots are produced in two tasty varieties, Mango and Guava.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis.

President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

