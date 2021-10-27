Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:50 Bimbe uccise a Verona, ritrovato nell'Adige il corpo della madre

17:50 Virus respiratorio neonati, nel 2021 più casi e più gravi

17:40 Covid oggi Sardegna, 35 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 27 ottobre

17:37 Ddl Zan oggi al Senato, caccia a franchi tiratori: scambio di accuse Pd-renziani

17:30 Covid, nuova variante Delta in 42 Paesi. Oms: su rischi studi in corso

17:24 Ddl Zan oggi al Senato, voto tagliola: ecco chi era assente

17:09 Rivoluzione elettricità, verso superconduttori che potrebbero abbattere i costi

17:04 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 307 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 27 ottobre

16:55 Covid oggi Italia, 4.598 contagi e 50 morti: bollettino 27 ottobre

16:54 Covid oggi Campania, 592 contagi: bollettino 27 ottobre

16:41 Maltempo in Sicilia e Calabria, ancora pioggia: previsioni meteo

16:22 Covid oggi Vda, 7 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 27 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 130th Canton Fair Wraps Up, Witnesses Growing Innovation of Chinese Manufacturers

27 ottobre 2021 | 16.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The 130th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) wrapped up on October 19. Xu Bing, Spokesperson of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, said that this session of Canton Fair, with a philosophy of "Canton Fair, Global Share", has opened the door wider to global buyers and attracted the world's attention, contributing to win-win development.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8973351-130th-canton-fair-china/

The 130th Canton Fair held a grand opening ceremony. The first Pearl River International Trade Forum was successfully held. The opening ceremony on the afternoon of October 14 was also the main forum of the Pearl River International Trade Forum. The theme of the main forum was "China's New Development Provides New Opportunities for the World", highlighting China's commitment to opening up and promoting free trade, which is a signal of China sharing development opportunities with the world in order to have a brighter future.

Remarkable results were achieved in the online-offline integration. About 26,000 companies at home and abroad participated online, uploading over 2.87 million products, an increase of 113,600 compared with the last session. The online platform was visited by 32.73 million times accumulatively. Exhibitors livestreamed 43,000 times accumulatively, with over 350,000 people watching online. The offline exhibition area totaled about 400,000 square meters with 7,795 exhibitors participating. The Canton Fair Complex received 600,000 visits accumulatively.

Despite the pandemic and other factors, overseas buyers and purchasing agents still participated actively. A total of 18 industrial and commercial organizations, including American Chamber of Commerce in South China and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, organized over 500 member companies to attend the offline Fair. And 18 internationally renowned enterprises such as Walmart, Staples, and Auchan organized buyers to source at the Fair as well. Buyers from 228 countries and regions registered online to attend, further expanding the level of diversity and globalization of the Canton Fair.

"The 130th Canton Fair has operated smoothly with more business models and functions. It successfully completed of the tasks to achieve the goal of presenting an innovative Fair with highlights in a safe, orderly, and highly efficient way, and has contributed to promote high-quality development of international trade and global economic recovery," Xu Bing added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
wrapped up said that this session global buyers up
Vedi anche
News to go
Ddl Zan, stop al Senato
News to go
Green pass, rubati 'codici' per falsi certificati europei
News to go
Regeni, i genitori al Parlamento europeo: "Giustizia per Giulio"
Maltempo Sicilia, capo Protezione civile Curcio: "Evento Catania non è finito" - Video
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Siamo su buona strada per la catastrofe"
News to go
Spaccio droga sul dark web, 39 misure cautelari
Maltempo Catania, il sindaco: "Scuole e negozi chiusi fino a venerdì" - Video
News to go
Torna il maltempo tra giovedì e venerdì, è allerta al Sud
News to go
Manovra, braccio di ferro Draghi-sindacati su pensioni
News to go
Bologna, operazione 'ragnatela': arresti e sequestri per 2 mln
Maltempo Catania, il commerciante: "Intrappolati in bottega, danni incalcolabili" - Video
News to go
Ecobonus auto, al via le domande
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza