Martedì 08 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 04:36
comunicato stampa

The 132nd Canton Fair Delivers Smooth Performance and Sets New Records at Multiple Levels

08 novembre 2022 | 00.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair has drawn the attention and attracted the participation of exhibitors from around the world while delivering smooth performance and setting several new records since its opening on October 15, 2022. By promoting networking between suppliers and buyers, the event has raised the quality of international trade to a whole new level. As of October 24, the number of visitors to the Canton Fair's official website exceeded 10.4 million with visits surpassing 38 million, representing increases of 3.27% and 13.75% respectively compared with the previous session.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9110351-132nd-canton-fair/ 

The expanded exhibition sets new records at multiple levels

This year's event attracted 35,000 exhibitors, up 40% from the previous session. Exhibitors included some 5,000 top-rated companies, among them some of China's leading high-tech firms and other long-established businesses, up 5% from the previous edition. The total number of exhibits also rose 10% to over 3.3 million.

In addition, the event has set a new record in terms of the number of countries and regions where buyers are located; 510,000 buyers from 229 countries and regions had registered. 72 large multinational firms attended the Fair, an increase of 41.18%.

Among the many supporting services, business matching stood out as one that delivered the most results to attendees

Targeting 46 key markets and 26 Belt and Road countries, the Canton Fair hosted a lineup of professional support services for specific customers in key sectors.

With a multitude of support services, the Canton Fair promoted premium made-in-China products by facilitating exchanges, interactions and accurate matching between buyers and suppliers and assisting them in closing deals. Highlighted events and services included a business matching week for leading multinationals, "Dual Circulation" trade promotion activities, over 80 "Trade Bridge" promotion campaigns for global suppliers and buyers, a "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey" trade promotion event, and 200 new product launches across 7 major sectors.

The event promotes rural vitalization 

In order to promote the growth and development of rural sectors, the Canton Fair has set up a special "Rural Vitalization" zone, attracting 933 companies from 21 Chinese provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions. The exhibitors showcased 46,400 products, including 12,400 new offerings and 9,900 green low-carbon solutions.

The online platform of the Canton Fair will still be accessible till March 15, 2023, and continue providing instant communication and trade matching services. With extended service hours, the event expects to further help exhibitors worldwide acquire orders and tap into business opportunities.

For more information, please register at https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940785/Video.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940787/Photo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-132nd-canton-fair-delivers-smooth-performance-and-sets-new-records-at-multiple-levels-301670845.html

