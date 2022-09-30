Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:23 Covid oggi Lombardia, 6.252 contagi e 12 morti. A Milano 592 casi

16:17 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 3.013 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

16:14 Rula Jebreal: "Meloni? Non volevo evidenziare vicenda familiare ma sua propaganda"

16:08 Covid oggi Italia, 34.479 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

16:00 Putin attacca Usa: "Hanno creato precedente usando armi nucleari"

15:54 Rula Jebreal, Conte: "Fango contro Meloni"

15:49 Gas, l'Europa prova a superare il caso Germania. Ma è troppo lenta

15:48 "Russia! Russia! Russia!", l'urlo di Putin - Video

15:40 Annessioni Russia, Zelensky: "Presentata domanda adesione rapida a Nato"

15:24 Annessioni Russia, Meloni: "Putin minaccia sicurezza Europa"

15:15 Annessioni Russia, Ue: "Non saranno mai riconosciute"

14:49 Prezzo gas, Cingolani: "Lavoriamo su forchetta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 132nd Canton Fair to open online on October 15 featuring larger scale and upgraded services

30 settembre 2022 | 16.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, will open virtually on October 15, 2022. To better serve global buyers, the latest edition of Canton Fair will expand the scope of exhibitors, open for longer time and enrich online functions. Leveraging its updated online exhibition and services, the show will provide a platform of trade cooperation for global businesses in its 50 exhibition sections covering 16 product categories.

The 132nd Canton Fair has enlarged the scale of the exhibition and included more quality exhibiting companies. In addition to the original 25,000 exhibitors, another 10,000 have applied for online exhibition. These companies gathered represent the best of China's manufacturing, offering various choices for global buyers. These 10,000 "new faces" include "little giant" enterprises specialized in niche sectors, hi-tech enterprises, and manufacturing single champion enterprises.

Held online since its 127th edition due to Covid-19, the Canton Fair online platform has featured 10-day display. Another highlight of the upcoming Canton Fair is a longer service time, including 10 days for exhibitors' live-streaming, scheduling appointment and negotiation, and 5 months for online display, instant communication, matchmaking, and other services. That is, online exhibition-related services for Canton Fair will be available from October 15 through March 15 of 2023.

Meanwhile, more improved online functions will feature the upcoming Canton Fair. Efforts will also be made to optimize the entire supply chain and trade matchmaking. Freight, warehousing and finance suppliers are invited to participate and provide guarantee for enterprises to complete the trade cycle. Over 130 cross-border e-commerce pilot zones and 5 e-commerce platforms will also join the Fair for a synergy of diverse trade models and activities.

China Import and Export Fair was founded in the spring of 1957. Held in Guangzhou every spring and autumn as world's largest offline exhibition, it is hailed as the barometer or wind vane of China's foreign trade.

Related Links: https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email?utm_source=rwyx

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-132nd-canton-fair-to-open-online-on-october-15-featuring-larger-scale-and-upgraded-services-301637912.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza global buyers larger scale buyers buyer
Vedi anche
News to go
Bollette luce, nuova stangata
News to go
Droga, traffico stupefacenti tra Basilicata e Puglia: arresti
News to go
Maltempo Campania, esonda torrente
X Factor 2022, la prima volta di Matteo Orsi e le lacrime - Video
X Factor 2022, pubblico in delirio per i Disco Club Paradiso - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ha firmato decreti annessione a Russia nuovi territori
News to go
Uragano Ian in Florida, vittime e danni
News to go
Smart working, boom nel Nord-est: report Inapp
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Oltre 100mila soldati già mobilitati in Russia"
News to go
Formula 1, oggi le prove libere del Gran premio di Singapore
News to go
Morte Coolio, mistero su decesso del rapper
News to go
Seul: "Corea del Nord ha lanciato due missili balistici"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza