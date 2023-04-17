Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 19:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:48 Decreto migranti, continua maratona in commissione Senato

19:41 Napoli-Milan, Pioli: "Stadio Maradona caricherà anche noi"

19:16 Nucleare, Rossi Albertini (Cnr): "La Germania ha mantenuto l'impegno nonostante la congiuntura"

19:16 Spaccio e detenzione droga, stretta FdI: carcere fino 5 anni per casi lieve entità

19:09 Napoli-Milan, Spalletti: "Osimhen sta benissimo"

19:07 Strage Erba, esperti: "Scienza smentisce Frigerio, falsa memoria su Olindo"

18:53 Armi a Emirati Arabi, cade divieto export

18:28 Caso Giletti, domenica speciale di Mentana su La7 "per fare chiarezza"

18:25 Strage Erba, esperti: "False confessioni, Olindo e Rosa sbagliano 70% scena crimine"

18:20 Cassano stronca Allegri: "Juve vergognosa"

18:10 Trump e l'accusa di aggressione sessuale, processo non sarà rinviato

18:04 Udine, vittoria del centrosinistra 'extra large': prima volta per Schlein

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 133rd Canton Fair: High-end Quality Life Defined by Ingenious Chinese manufacturing

17 aprile 2023 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair"), opened in Guangzhou recently, with high-quality ingenious manufacturing products shining brightly. Through the Canton Fair, these home and bathroom products with practical functions, unique designs, and various international standard approvals will connect with global buyers and sell to consumers in many countries.

Tangshan Imex Industrial Co., Ltd. ("IMEX"), one of the earliest import and export enterprises specializing in the building material and sanitary industries, has launched a new generation of wall hung toilets with rotary flushing structure based on insight into the different individual needs of global consumers for practicality, aesthetics, and quality of household products. Equipped with a new generation of rotary flushing structure, this product fundamentally solves the problem of the huge flushing noise of traditional flushing toilets.

"The consistent spirit of ingenuity is one of the key factors for our products to sell well all over the world," said Qin Ming, Vice President of IMEX. "Equipped with scientific and rigorous quality assurance and quality control systems, our products have passed the certifications of the European Union CE, North American CUPU, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and other international markets."

IMEX hopes that through more high-end products with both innovation and quality, it will continue to bring new choices for global consumers to improve their quality of life and at the same time let everyone feel the ingenuity of Chinese products.

Shanghai Sun House International Trading Co., Ltd. ("Sun House"), a sanitary ware brand that has been deeply involved in the export of sanitary products for 18 years, is also one of the high-quality companies that participate in the Canton Fair for many years. At this Canton Fair, it exhibited a multi-functional shower, which is another ingenious design product integrating various functions such as shower, massage, medical stone filtration, and pressurization in the shower, bringing users a more refined and comfortable new shower experience.

"We uphold the concept of ingenuity and constantly update production technology. While meeting the daily needs of global consumers, we also hope to use more high-quality products to improve everyone's quality of life," said Janet Zhang, General Manager of Sun House.

Taking the opportunity to restart the offline exhibition of the Canton Fair, there will be more ingenious exhibits showcased through this international trade platform, bringing innovative products to more consumers around the world.

For more information about latest news about the 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact: Ms. Cai, caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055505/image_5003628_39879958.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-133rd-canton-fair-high-end-quality-life-defined-by-ingenious-chinese-manufacturing-301798969.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza high end Quality Life Defined opened in Guangzhou Canton Fair Canton
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
News to go
Balneari, Salvini: "Garantire a chi lavora da tanti anni di poter continuare"
News to go
Droga, smantellata piazza di spaccio a Palermo: 17 misure cautelari
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
News to go
Migranti, 600 soccorsi in acque maltesi: sbarchi a Catania e Augusta
News to go
Serie A, risultati e classifica dopo la 30esima giornata
News to go
Catania, due tonnellate di cocaina sequestrate in mare
News to go
Migranti, sindaci Pd contro abolizione protezione speciale
News to go
Strage di Erba, pg Milano: "Olindo e Rosa sono innocenti, riaprire il caso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza