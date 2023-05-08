Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 08 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:52 Riforme, Ciriani: "Se 'niet' da opposizioni avanti da soli, ma non è nostro obiettivo"

14:29 Scudetto Napoli, domani flash mob dei parlamentari tifosi

14:18 Mattarella da mercoledì in Norvegia, sicurezza ed energia in primo piano

14:04 Caldo record in Vietnam e Laos, oltre 44 gradi

13:36 Prilepin, il post dall'ospedale: "C'erano 2 bombe, seconda non è esplosa"

13:32 Rai, le dimissioni di Fuortes e il destino di Dg e Ad: i precedenti

13:28 Psg pensa a Mourinho come sostituto di Galtier

13:18 Ascolti tv, vince 'Un Passo dal Cielo' su Rai1

13:17 Ravenna, incendio in distilleria a Faenza: in fiamme 15 silos

13:03 Ravello, precipita bus turistico: morto autista

12:57 Riforme, Schlein detta linea Pd in segreteria: "Altre le priorità"

12:51 Ucraina, capo 007 Kiev: "Uccidere russi ovunque". Mosca risponde

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 133rd Canton Fair's Offline Exhibition Ends on a High Note, Demonstrating Resilience of China's Foreign Trade

08 maggio 2023 | 14.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd Canton Fair's offline exhibition has drawn to a close, marking a significant milestone in the return to normalcy after the pandemic. With an active attendance of overseas buyers, numerous new product launches and better-than-expected export transactions achieved, the event has been hailed as a triumph. After that, the online platform of the 133rd Canton Fair continues to operate normally.

"Through its efficient, safe, digital, and green operations, the 133rd Canton Fair has successfully served as a positive force in promoting stable foreign trade scale and structure, all-round opening up, and the creation of a new development pattern," said Xu Bing, spokesperson and Deputy Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre.

The 133rd Canton Fair witnessed a remarkable turnout of international buyers from 229 countries and regions, with 129,006 attendees from 213 countries and regions who attended offline. The Fair welcomed a diverse range of 55 industrial and commercial organizations, such as the prestigious Malaysia-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, CCI France Chine, and China Chamber of Commerce & Technology Mexico. Over 100 leading multinational companies, including Wal-Mart from the United States, Auchan from France, Metro from Germany, organized buyers to attend the Fair. The Fair's online platform saw a surging attendance of 390,574 overseas buyers.

Exhibitors at this year's event uploaded a staggering 3.07 million exhibits, including over 800,000 new products, roughly 130,000 smart products, 500,000 green and low-carbon products, and more than 260,000 products with independent IPR. The Canton Fair, a resounding success, features over 300 debut events for the unveiling of new products. From high-end to intelligent, customized to branded, and green low-carbon goods, the Fair demonstrated China's manufacturing prowess and its commitment to excellence. Global buyers are impressed with the vast array of products on display, which highlighted China's resilience and vitality in foreign trade. It's clear that China's leading manufacturers are out in full force, showcasing the latest and greatest in creativity and ingenuity.

The export transactions closed at the 133rd Canton Fair onsite reached 21.69 billion USD, an achievement better than expected. In addition, many buyers have also appointed factory visits and expected to reach more cooperation in the future.

For more information about Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071539/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-133rd-canton-fairs-offline-exhibition-ends-on-a-high-note-demonstrating-resilience-of-chinas-foreign-trade-301818195.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN93024 en US Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza after that event has been better than expected export transactions achieved after dark
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, fuga dei medici dagli ospedali italiani
News to go
Zelensky: "Istituire 8 maggio come giornata della vittoria sul nazismo"
News to go
Senato, 75 anni fa la prima seduta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Elezioni amministrative, 700 comuni al voto a metà mese
News to go
Treviso, truffa 'Bonus facciate': nuovo sequestro da 8,5 mln
News to go
Scontri in Sudan, dal 15 aprile quasi 700 morti
News to go
Meteo, arriva ciclone dalla Norvegia: previsioni settimana
News to go
Prezzi, Codacons prepara esposto contro rincari pasta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Corea del Sud-Giappone, storico bilaterale
News to go
Affitti, aumenti in tutta Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza