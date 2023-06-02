Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 02 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:02
comunicato stampa

The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Kicks Off in Macao

02 giugno 2023 | 07.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MACAO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum ("IIICF" or "the Forum"), co-hosted by the China International Contractors Association and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, commenced in Macao on June 1. As one of the most influential annual events in the global infrastructure sector, this year's forum, themed "Going Green, Digital and Smart, Financing Win-Win Cooperation", brought together more than 3,000 industry elites from 700+ institutions in more than 60 countries and regions, including 40 ministerial-level guests.

Guo Tingting, Vice Minister of Commerce of China, Amarsaikhan Sainbuyan, Deputy Prime Minister of Mongolia, Ding Yanzhang, Chairman of Power Construction Corporation of China, Mike Elton Mposha, Minister of Zambia's Water Development and Sanitation, Dai Hegen, Chairman of the Board of China National Chemical Engineering Group, and Lou Qiliang, President of CRRC Corporation, delivered keynote speeches on the Forum.

The Forum featured a specialized exhibition that attracted an unprecedented number of exhibitors, surpassing previous editions. Prominent participants included China Communications Construction, China Construction Engineering, China Railway Construction, China Electric Power Construction, China Energy Engineering, CRRC Corporation, China Poly Group, Metallurgical Corporation of China, China Nonferrous Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction, Norinco International, Genertec International, Beijing Urban Construction, Beijing Construciton Engineering, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering, Shaanxi Construction Engineering, Hunan Construction Investment Group and other world-renowned contractors, as well as Huawei, Caterpillar, XCMG, Volvo, LiuGong and many other industry-leading manufacturers, suppliers and institutions.

During the exhibition, an impressive 90% of the booths featured exhibits specially designed to highlight three crucial aspects:

For more information, please visit: http://en.iiicf.org/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091518/IIICF.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-14th-international-infrastructure-investment-and-construction-forum-kicks-off-in-macao-301840932.html

in Evidenza