Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 15:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:16 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.639 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 802 nuovi casi

14:44 Un click e via, da Bolzano a Catania boom di pagamenti con Carta per gli esercenti

14:29 Covid, Galli: "Taglio quarantena puzza di campagna elettorale, meglio attendere"

13:55 Venezia 79, Catherine Deneuve con la bandiera dell'Ucraina

13:54 Commissione d'inchiesta Covid, cosa dicono Crisanti e Bassetti

13:53 Morto Gorbaciov, Mattarella: "Gli europei gli sono debitori"

13:41 Expo per lo Sport, week-end di festa al Parco Sempione

13:40 Covid oggi Italia, verso la mini quarantena: cosa dicono gli esperti

13:36 Morto Gorbaciov, il comunista Dessì: "Stappo vodka"

13:03 Pelé: "Sto bene, basta voci false sulla mia salute"

12:45 Covid oggi Italia, Crisanti: "Sì a mini-quarantena con test negativo"

12:41 Migranti, blitz di Salvini a Lampedusa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 15th Pujiang Innovation Forum held in China's Shanghai

31 agosto 2022 | 11.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Pujiang Innovation Forum 2022 opened in China's financial hub Shanghai on August 27. With the theme of "Low Carbon: A New Mission for Global Innovation", the forum will focus on underpinning low-carbon development through technological innovation, establishing a sound economic and technological system for green, low-carbon and circular development, and deepening global cooperation in low-carbon technology to jointly draw a new blueprint for global sustainable development.

This year, more than 230 experts from international organizations, top universities, scientific research institutions,think tanks, companies and more than 40 academicians from nearly 30 countries and regions participated in the event online and offline, according to Shanghai Center for Pujiang Innovation Forum.

Pujiang Innovation Forum was jointly founded by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Shanghai Municipal People's Government in 2008. Focusing on the theme of innovation, it has become an important platform for promoting global cooperation in science, technology and innovation by pooling global ideas and enabling scientific and technological innovation.

At the opening ceremony, "INNOMATCH", a matchmaking platform for global technology supply and demand was officially launched, which aims to gather global innovation resources, address the innovation needs of enterprises, and build a two-way fast track for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements.

At the plenary meeting held later, Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, said that technology is key to mitigating climate change and this is why China's commitment to promoting green technology solutions is amazing.

During this forum, a number of reports and cooperation agreements were released such as The 2022 "Ideal City" Global High-level Scientist Analysis Report and Low&Net Zero Carbon Related Science and Technology, and Prospective Analysis of Application Scenarios.

At the Regional & Urban Forum held on Aug. 28, the National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE) signed contracts with six international companies, including ARaymond Company of France and DuPont Company of the United States, to jointly promote global innovation and high-quality, integrated green development.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=428340

Caption: The 15th Pujiang Innovation Forum was held in China'sShanghai.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888686/Forum.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza China's Shanghai sound economic Shanghai Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Sconto benzina e diesel fino al 5 ottobre
News to go
Ita Airways, Mef: "Negoziato con Certares, Delta e Af-Klm"
News to go
Bonus affitto docenti, chi può richiederlo
News to go
Morto Mikhail Gorbaciov, ultimo leader sovietico
News to go
Gas Russia, stop forniture a Europa da Nordstream
News to go
Mostra Cinema Venezia, al via da oggi 79° edizione
News to go
Lady Diana, 25 anni fa la morte dell’iconica principessa
News to go
Adozioni internazionali in forte calo, pesa il Covid
News to go
Maltempo al nord e caldo al sud, Italia spaccata in due
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, salgono a 760 i casi in Italia
News to go
Ryanair, 89,8% assistenti di volo boccia rinnovo contratto
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, continua scambio di accuse tra Mosca e Kiev
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza