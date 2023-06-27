Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 16:40
comunicato stampa

The 17th EU-China Fair Will Be Held in Chengdu, China on June 30

27 giugno 2023 | 15.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th EU-China Business & Technology Cooperation Fair is set to take place at the Centre for China-Europe Cooperation in Chengdu from June 30 to July 1, 2023. The Fair will be co-hosted by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, and co-organized by the CCPIT Chengdu Sub Council, the Management Committee of Chengdu Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, and the Chengdu International Chamber of Commerce. With the theme "Challenge, Opportunity, Integration, Development," the Fair will provide a comprehensive platform for discussions on promoting in-depth cooperation in trade and investment between China and the EU.

The Fair will host an opening ceremony and abundant activities, including the Summit on EU-China Cooperation in the Era of Digital Economy, the Second China-EU Geographical Indications Cooperative Conference, etc. Concurrently, the China-EU Geographical Indication Products Exhibition and the Swiss Vocational Education and Training Exhibition will be displayed. Focusing on global supply chain dilemmas, challenges faced by multinational enterprise investments, and other real-world challenges, the EU-China Fair is aimed to further deepen dialogue and cooperation in the China-Europe economic and trade field, jointly explore new opportunities for China-Europe trade development, and work together to create a new chapter in China-Europe economic and trade cooperation. Over 2,000 representatives, including officials, experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from China and Europe, will conduct communication, exchange, and cooperation through a combination of online and offline events, focusing on topics such as the economic background and trends of China and Europe, vocational education, and the digital economy.

In recent years, Chengdu has actively integrated into and served the "Belt and Road" initiative, seizing major opportunities such as the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Europe. By 2022, Chengdu has achieved a total import and export volume of RMB 834.64 billion, with a growth rate of 1.6%, among which the import and export volume with the European Union was RMB 120.97 billion, making the EU one of Chengdu's top three trading partners.

With an open attitude, Chengdu warmly welcomes people from the global business community to attend, investigate and exchange cooperation opportunities in Chengdu. The organizing committee will provide a higher quality platform and service, and more precise and efficient cooperation chances to share the "Chengdu Opportunities" of Sino-European economic and trade cooperation.

website:www.eucnfair.org.cn 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-17th-eu-china-fair-will-be-held-in-chengdu-china-on-june-30-301864488.html

