Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:59
comunicato stampa

The 20th CACLP & 3rd CISCE Closed with Record-breaking Numbers in Nanchang

12 giugno 2023 | 13.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NANCHANG, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 28 to 30 May 2023, the 20th China Association of Clinical Laboratory Practice Expo (CACLP) and the 3rd China IVD Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), recognized as the world's leading in vitro diagnostics (IVD) exhibition, were successfully closed in Nanchang, China.

With an exhibition space of 130,000 sqm, the event saw over 1,300 exhibiting companies and approximately 40,000 industry professional visitors from 29 countries and regions, achieving a remarkable level of internationalism since the re-opening of the country. Visitors from agents, distributors to end-users from the globe, flocked to the 11 halls where exhibited the advancements of the whole IVD industry chain, engaging in a multitude of new product launches, strategic collaborations and product line showcases, as well as highly-effective networking opportunities onsite.

Meanwhile, over 20 academic conferences and seminars including the 10th China IVD Industry Development Conference (CIIDC), the 8th China Experimental Medicine Conference (CEMC), Enlightening Lab Med-The 6th IVD Youth Entrepreneur Forum (ELMY), the 5th China IVD Distribution Enterprise Forum (CIDEF) and the 3rd China Key Raw Material & Parts Forum (CKRMPF) as well as over 100 business meetings are held concurrent with the exhibition that attracts over 300 academic speakers and 5000 delegates from hospital, universities, institutions and laboratories to attend.

The record-breaking number of participants proves the event is as a must-be place integrating branding, trade, academic exchange and industry networking as an all-in-one platform focusing on laboratory medicine and IVD industry globally.

Under the official announcement of Mr. Haibo Song, the founder of CACLP and Chairman of CAIVD (China Association of In Vitro Diagnostics), the event commenced, heralding a new chapter of progress and collaboration in the industry.

Ms Karen Dai, General Manager of GL events Ruihe (Shanghai) Exhibition Co., Ltd., said that we were honored to gather again with industry leaders and colleagues at the time of the 20th anniversary and the full resumption of international travel after the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to presenting a grand event that integrates academia and commerce, communication and collaboration, innovation and branding.

During the 5-day event, academics, hospital directors, scientists and scholars reported about the hotspots, and executives from IVD companies shared their insights on market trend and future developments. The exhibition and over 100 activities were livestreamed onsite and attracted over 2.55 million online views.

As CACLP marks its 20th anniversary this year, this significant milestone aligns with a pivotal moment in the world's IVD industry. It is a time when IVD companies worldwide are actively seeking innovation, change and opportunities for collaboration. CACLP stands ready to join hands with global IVD companies to embody our motto – Bringing People Together! Together We Grow, Together We Succeed! By building a global IVD community of healthy competition, cooperation, and shared growth, we are poised to shape the future of the industry and achieve remarkable success together!

For further information, please visit https://en.caclp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098562/PR1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-20th-caclp--3rd-cisce-closed-with-record-breaking-numbers-in-nanchang-301848135.html

