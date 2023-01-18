Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:10 Il passo indietro di Andrea Agnelli, dove può portare la "pagina bianca"

12:05 Zelensky su schianto elicottero: "Dolore indicibile, scoprire le cause"

11:54 Covid oggi Italia, ricoveri ancora in calo: report Fiaso

11:51 Greta Thunberg su suo arresto: "Proteggere clima non è crimine"

11:48 Governo, sondaggio: Meloni leader più popolare d'Europa

11:26 Ascolti tv, 'Il nostro generale' batte Coppa Italia e vince serata

11:16 Ucraina, Putin potrebbe annunciare oggi seconda mobilitazione

10:57 Lollobrigida, aperta la camera ardente: feretro tra corone di rose e gigantografie

10:53 Onorevoli in sella, leghista Stefani guida l'intergruppo per la mobilità motociclistica

10:52 Ucraina, ministro russo Lavrov: Usa come Hitler e Napoleone

10:46 Omicidio Scialdone, difesa Bonaiuti presenta ricorso a Riesame

10:30 Ucraina, arcivescovo Kiev: "455 bambini morti e 336 dispersi ufficiali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 20th edition of ADIHEX will be held in August 2023

18 gennaio 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emirates Falconers Club announced that the 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will be organized from 23 to 29 August 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The 19th edition of ADIHEX achieved a qualitative leap and was described as the largest and most amazing edition, it was attended by more than 900 exhibitors and brands from 58 countries, who achieved direct sales exceeded AED 65 million. Besides, the number of visitors exceeded expectations; more than 150,000 visitors in 7 days, who came to explore and obtain the latest products and innovations presented by exhibitors in 11 sectors of the event.

The exhibitors, sponsors and supporters, unanimously agreed on the importance of attending such specialized event, which enabled them to achieve record sales, exchange their experiences, meet partners and customers, make strong deals and build commercial relations. They affirm that the annual participation in ADIHEX, the largest in the Middle East and Africa, will certainly and always be on their business agenda.

Buyers and visitors expressed their appreciation for the global level of ADIHEX, as well as the diversity and distinction of the displayed products and innovations, and its unique offers and the profitable business atmosphere, as the exhibitors have achieved large direct sales during their participation.

The last edition hosted 127 speakers who participated in presenting their techniques, skills, visions, and professional experience through 134 specialized workshops represented a source of knowledge, awareness and means for business development. It was  categorized in four educational platforms; sustainability, outdoor adventures, arts and crafts, and connection with nature.

150 live performances of birds of prey, salukis and police dogs were also held. The innovative artistic, cultural and scientific competitions attracted hundreds of competitors. The auctions of camels, falcons and horses were among the noticeable features of the event and a valuable opportunity to get with the most important pillars of Emirati heritage and authentic traditions.

Several B2B activities were launched to support SMEs and Start-ups by facilitating professional commercial meetings between buyers and exhibitors to enhance their participation.

ADIHEX has a great position among professionals, enthusiasts, and amateurs of hunting. ADIHEX was honoured by the visit of their Highnesses, dignitaries, merchants and visitors with high purchasing power from UAE and GCC countries, who represented a sign of great success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984251/ADIHEX_2023_event.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984250/ADIHEX_2023_Logo.jpg

   

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-20th-edition-of-adihex-will-be-held-in-august-2023-301722800.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Sport Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza be August 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre ADIHEX will Jan. 18
Vedi anche
News to go
Il maltempo sferza l'Italia
News to go
Ucraina, si schianta elicottero a Brovary: 18 morti
News to go
Coppa Italia, Cremonese ai quarti: Napoli eliminato ai rigori
News to go
Covid e rischi in gravidanza
News to go
Ucraina, il discorso di Zelenska a Davos
News to go
Messina Denaro, Nordio ha firmato decreto per 41 bis
News to go
Foggia, ipotesi corruzione e concussione in gare appalto: 4 arresti
News to go
Trasporti, bonus 60 euro per abbonamenti bus e treni
News to go
Ucraina, attacco condominio Dnipro: sale ancora bilancio vittime
News to go
Nordio: "Intercettazioni indispensabili su mafia e terrorismo"
News to go
Messina Denaro, nel covo del boss arredamento ricercato e molti abiti firmati
News to go
Calcio, Coppa Italia: oggi secondo turno degli ottavi di finale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza