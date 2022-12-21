Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:37 Ferrero, fatturato +6,6% a 1,64 mld e utile esercizio a 32,6 mln

18:26 Ucraina, da Usa nuovi aiuti per 1,85 miliardi: Patriot in arrivo

18:23 Incidente Alessandria, salgono a 4 le vittime

18:21 Covid Cina, Bassetti: "Rischia di diventare serbatoio di nuove varianti"

17:59 Iran, si toglie velo a scuola: 14enne arrestata, stuprata e uccisa

17:46 La mano della 'ndrangheta sul padel, un business che cresce sempre di più

17:44 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky arrivato negli Usa

17:39 Sicilia, dal 23 dicembre al 6 gennaio 'Echi d'infinito'

17:36 Spid, governo chiarisce: "Non va disperso ma migliorato"

17:05 Russia schiererà soldati al confine con la Finlandia

17:02 Natale, da Acqua dell’Elba 100.000 euro in buoni acquisto per i collaboratori

16:54 Argentina, Coppa del Mondo e Salt Bae: trova l'intruso - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 29th China International Advertising Festival opened in Xiamen boosts the iteration and upgrading of the advertising industry in the Web3.0 era

21 dicembre 2022 | 16.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th China International Advertising Festival (29th CIAF), which is sponsored by China Advertising Association (CAA) and supported by Xiamen People's Government, launched in Xiamen on December 21, 2022.

The opening of the 29th CIAF also attracts close attention of the advertising and media industry worldwide. To express the support of the international advertising industry for China's advertising and media industry and his warm congratulations to this Festival, Mr. Sasan Saeidi, Chairman and Global President of the International Advertising Association (IAA),  recorded a video to wish the 29th CIAF a complete success and shown his expectation of presenting at the 30th CIAF next year. He said the close relationship between CAA and IAA is crucial and significant, and he is looking forward to expand the fields of cooperation and update the content of cooperation in order to create a greater interaction.

With the opening of the 29th CIAF, CAA Chairman Zhang Guohua announced two influential and favorable projects about the advertising industry, i.e., the advertising alliance chain and the Metaverse Circle, a "national green consumption brand metaverse" platform.

Ten summit forums, five launch events and five professional exhibitions will be held during the Festival. Also, there will be free exhibitions for all the visitors. Welcome all the advertisers to enjoy the exclusive carnival and witness the prosperity of the Chinese advertising industry.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-29th-china-international-advertising-festival-opened-in-xiamen-boosts-the-iteration-and-upgrading-of-the-advertising-industry-in-the-web3-0-era-301708316.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN71776 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza upgrading of the advertising industry sponsored by China Advertising Association launched in Xiamen upgrading
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto Alberto Asor Rosa, aveva 89 anni
News to go
Milleproroghe, via libera dal Cdm
News to go
Afghanistan, donne bandite anche dalle università
News to go
Sanità, Gimbe: "Emilia Romagna al top per prestazioni garantite"
News to go
Natale, Nas sequestrano cibi delle feste e giocattoli non conformi
News to go
Bonus psicologo, misura diventa strutturale e sale a 1.500 euro
News to go
Zelensky vola negli Usa
News to go
Verona, controlli antiriciclaggio: scattano sanzioni
News to go
Pena di morte negli Usa, pubblicato il rapporto annuale
News to go
Covid, Cina rischia 1 milione di morti
News to go
Twitter, Parlamento Ue chiama in audizione Musk
News to go
Gb, re Carlo sulle banconote
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza