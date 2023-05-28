Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:59 Bari, accoltellamento in piazza: colpito minore, denunciato 18enne

10:42 Default Usa, raggiunto accordo sul tetto del debito

10:36 Napoli, lite tra giovanissimi: 13enne accoltella 15enne

10:34 Turchia, oggi il ballottaggio: l'appello di Erdogan, la promessa di Kilicdaroglu

09:58 Incidente in provincia di Arezzo, un morto a Castiglion Fiorentino

09:49 Pnrr, Meloni: "Scadenza per modifiche è 31 agosto, siamo nei tempi"

09:46 Strage Piazza della Loggia, Mattarella: "Debito di riconoscenza verso Brescia"

09:40 Giro d'Italia 2023, strade chiuse a Roma: percorso, tutti i divieti

09:22 Giro d'Italia 2023, oggi l'ultima tappa a Roma

09:07 Ucraina, attacchi con droni nella notte: un morto a Kiev

08:50 Bologna-Napoli, oggi il match: convocati, dove vederla in tv

07:51 Incidente sul raccordo dell'A1 a Perugia, morti 3 ragazzi a Magione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 2nd World Hardware Development Conference kicked off in Yongkang, Zhejiang

28 maggio 2023 | 04.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

YONGKANG, China, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of May 26, the 2nd World Hardware Development Conference opened in Yongkang, Zhejiang. This is an important platform for high-end exchanges, deepening cooperation, and sharing and win-win results in the global hardware industry. Well-known enterprises in the hardware industry at home and abroad, as well as upstream and downstream related industries, gathered together around the theme of "Innovation leads a new era of hardware intelligent manufacturing for a win-win world", to discuss the development plan of the hardware industry, and to jointly seek good strategies for the development of hardware intelligent manufacturing.

This is an industrial revolution that leads the future. At this conference, the "Global Hardware Industry Innovation and Development Index" was released, which conducted a multi-dimensional analysis of the development status and innovation trends of the global hardware industry, and drew a new digital blueprint for the development of the hardware industry.

This is a solid bridge for win-win cooperation. At this conference, the signing of international economic and trade strategic partners was held to deepen cooperation in key areas of the global hardware industry, and jointly promote the high-quality development of the global hardware manufacturing industry.

Starting from the new, the future has come. In the new stage of development, Yongkang firmly grasps the trend of digital transformation, based on the new stage of development, closely follows the development trend of high-end, intelligent and green manufacturing, and strides forward on the road of striving to create "the world hardware capital of quality and vitality Yongkang."

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-2nd-world-hardware-development-conference-kicked-off-in-yongkang-zhejiang-301836248.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN12943 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza global hardware industry hardware Guli as well as
Vedi anche
News to go
Don Milani, Mattarella: "Merito non deve amplificare vantaggio, ma dare opportunità"
News to go
Turchia, domenica al voto per il ballottaggio
News to go
Elezioni comunali 2023, urne aperte domenica e lunedì
News to go
Regioni, "bilanci Sanità in netto peggioramento"
News to go
F1, Hamilton e il passaggio a Ferrari: "Speculazioni"
News to go
Ucraina, attacco ospedale Dnipro: 2 morti e 23 feriti
News to go
Calcio, le partite di oggi e domani: ultime news
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Meloni: "Popolo spala fango con orgoglio, rimbocchiamoci maniche"
News to go
Chiusa operazione Lufthansa-Ita, Giorgetti: "Sciolto un nodo"
News to go
Made in Italy, Urso incontra rappresentanti distretti industriali in vista ddl
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, von der Leyen: "Spezza il cuore"
News to go
Italia-Africa, Tajani: "A ottobre ospiteremo conferenza a Roma"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza