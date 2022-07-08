Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:36 Herpes zoster nemico silente, al via campagna su importanza vaccinazione

14:35 Kennedy, Rabin, Bhutto: gli altri politici uccisi come Abe

14:31 Zingaretti: "Civitavecchia polmone di sviluppo del Lazio e d'Europa"

14:29 Porti, Giovannini: "Entro un anno salto in digitalizzazione"

14:23 "MedPorts bilancio positivo, ospiti da 24 porti mediterranei"

14:22 Milano, crolla pezzo edificio in costruzione: feriti

14:22 M5S, Airola: "Decreto aiuti per me invotabile"

14:16 Nessuna scolaresca al comizio di Conte, Governo risponde a Italia viva

13:56 Bassetti: "5 milioni positivi a rischio stop, sarà lockdown di fatto"

13:52 Digitale, Gola (Acea): "Abbiamo fatto passi da gigante"

13:50 Digitale, Castelli (Acea): "Innovazione parte intrinseca delle nostre attività"

13:44 Nomisma, innovazione e qualità per futuro di crescita sostenibile filiere agroalimentari

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 33rd Golden Melody Awards Draws to a Close

08 luglio 2022 | 14.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Tanya Chua Wins Best Female Singer Award

Hakka Singer Ayugo Huang Receives 4 Awards

TAIPEI, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 33rd Golden Melody Awards Ceremony executed by Taiwan Television Enterprise successfully concluded in Kaohsiung. Livestreams of the ceremony reached 3.164 million viewers on TV and nearly 7.5 million viewers on new media platforms, both setting new record highs! This year, Cui Jian and Tanya Chua won the Best Male Singer (Mandarin) and Best Female Singer (Mandarin), respectively. Tanya Chua, with her album DEPART, set a new personal record by winning the Best Vocal Album Recording, Best Mandarin Album, and Album of the Year. Ayugo Huang, with his album Mountain Of Doom, received the Best Singer (Hakka), Jury Award, and Best Hakka Album. In addition, his "New Formosa Band" won the Best Vocal Group award for their album Jian Jian Hua. The 33rd GMA, once again, successfully highlighted the best of Mandarin music, and the head juror summed up the significance of this year's GMA as diversity and inclusion.

Tanya Chua, a four-time Best Female Singer (Mandarin) recipient, has set a new record at GMA. This year, her album DEPART won four different awards at the GMA. The jury praised DEPART for "conveying a warm, therapeutic message and exhibiting high-quality music production." With 25 years of experience, Tanya said in her acceptance speech, "I've been doing this for so long that I was beginning to fear that my voice would be forgotten or regarded as irrelevant. I hope I continue to hold the same passion for music and curiosity about the world. I hope that my music will always be your friend and your mirror."

Ayugo Huang, a Hakka singer, who received four awards for Mountain Of Doom this year, is definitely one of the biggest winners of the night. The head juror shared that "Mountain Of Doom is immensely profound as it looks to the past and into the future, transcending the boundaries of language and ethnicity." When asked about the awards, Ayugo Huang expressed that "I think it means I've been doing okay up till now. I'm proud to have secured the awards for myself and for my fellow Hakkas. The album may seem a bit heavy, but my message was one of gratitude."

The 33rd Golden Melody Awards Ceremony ended with applause and a total audience of 3,164,000. Also, as of July 4, the 33rd GMA Ceremony had a total of 4,417,879 views on YouTube and was broadcast live on three platforms, including LINE TODAY, LINE MUSIC, and LINE TV to more than 3 million viewers. The total number of hits on new media platforms reached nearly 7.5 million, setting an all-time high! In 2022, 173 works competed for 27 awards. The head juror emphasized "diversity and inclusion" as the core value of the 33rd GMA, and GMA will continue to encourage all Mandarin musicians with an open-minded attitude.

GMA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GMAGMF

GMA Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/gmamusic.official/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855115/The_33rd_GMA_Best_Mandarin_Female_Singer_Tanya_Chua_Her.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855116/1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza tanya Chua Wins Best Female Singer Award Golden Melody Awards Female Singer Award Chua Wins Best
Vedi anche
News to go
Giappone, morto ex premier Abe: colpito da spari durante comizio
News to go
Indonesia, al via a Bali il G20 dei ministri degli Esteri
News to go
Droga, operazione Gdf Milano: 11 arresti
Covid oggi Italia, Ricciardi: "Virus ce la fa pagare" - Video
Juve, ecco Pogba: "Ci vediamo presto" - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Privacy, Relazione Garante: 448 provvedimenti nel 2021
News to go
Mattarella nello Zambia, incontro con il presidente
News to go
Anche le password sono eredità, la sentenza
News to go
Crollo Marmolada, recuperata la decima vittima
News to go
Crisi economica, 12 luglio incontro Draghi-sindacati
News to go
A Pamplona torna la corsa dei tori
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza