Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 13:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:25 Green pass Italia fino a 12 mesi, cosa pensano gli esperti

13:13 Green pass Italia, Vaia: "Sì a prolungamento anche oltre un anno"

13:00 Covid Giappone, stato d'emergenza in altre 8 prefetture: "Quadro molto grave"

12:59 Green pass Italia, Minelli: "Durata 12 mesi non va bene per tutti"

12:39 Vaccino obbligatorio, Bassetti: "Tempo scaduto, entro agosto si decida"

12:37 Il bimbo di Nevermind fa causa ai Nirvana dopo 30 anni

12:31 Tumori, scoperto nuovo meccanismo per 'affamare' il cancro

12:25 Covid oggi Toscana, 654 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 25 agosto

12:00 Camorra, arrestato in Spagna latitante del clan Mazzarella

11:50 M5S, Grillo: "Reddito di base universale nuovo diritto umano"

11:37 Afghanistan, "Talebani picchiano e sparano, situazione tragica"

11:19 Vaccino, Burioni: "Potrebbe risolvere problema, ma devono farlo tutti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 44th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts moves to on-site & online format

25 agosto 2021 | 04.47
LETTURA: 1 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 44th Jinhan Fair for Home & Gifts will be held in both offline and online format this October. The on-site fair is expected to open its door from 22-25 October 2021 at PWTC Expo Guangzhou, while the virtual fair is scheduled on 11-27 October 2021.

Jinhan Fair will display with expected area of 85,000㎡ covering 9 categories of products for home decoration and gifts as usual. As China's premier platform, the fair brings 900 of the Chinese manufacturers together, buyers will enjoy competitive price and cutting edge design.

The online exhibition will continue to be held in a three-phase format, with each phase lasting four days via i.jinhanfair.com. The fair will feature with a series of customized virtual sourcing meetings, enabling global buyers to talk face to face with selected Chinese manufacturers easily and effectively. Last season, over 50 sessions of online sourcing meetings held successfully in a row.

Hereby we sincerely invite global buyers to join in this online and offline sourcing event this October: www.jinhanfair.com

Contact: Yongyi Xu, xuyongyi@jinhanfair.com, +86-18927506411 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600457/JINHAN_FAIR.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza Altro this October format be Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Afghanistan, deadline per ritiro Usa resta 31 agosto
News to go
Anatema del Papa contro l'ipocrisia
News to go
Firenze, sequestrati in aeroporto cosmetici vietati
Sky
Gomorra 5, il nuovo teaser della stagione finale - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, tasso di positività al 2.3%
News to go
Green pass scuola, Costa: "Rigidi su obbligo"
News to go
Sponz Fest, al via la nona edizione
Salvini: "Rivedere reddito cittadinanza". Il gesto di Conte - Video
News to go
Paralimpiadi 2021, la cerimonia d'apertura
News to go
Torino, crolla palazzina: morto un bimbo
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani: "Situazione migliorata"
News to go
Truffe agli anziani, arrestati due finti carabinieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza