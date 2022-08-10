Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 06:40
The 49th CIFF Guangzhou Presents the Entire Furniture Supply Chain to 50 Million Visitors Online and Offline

10 agosto 2022 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou"), which showcased the comprehensive industrial chain through two phases, closed its 49th exhibition in Guangzhou on July 29. The event was joined by 139,574 professional visitors, in addition to 50.109 million visitors to its online exhibition.

The largest of its kind as a commercial platform for product launch, domestic sales and export trade, the 49th CIFF Guangzhou, themed "Building a beautiful home together, Building new service patterns", presented the latest design trend in global furniture trade through over 2500 exhibitors, eight themed exhibitions and more than 130 conferences.

The 49TH CIFF saw brands from 23 countries and regions presenting the best of the furniture industry, covering categories including home furniture, home decor and home textiles, outdoor and leisure, office and commercial space as well as furniture machinery & raw materials.

The home furniture show from July.17 to 20, featured major companies, including 70 design brands that had not participated in CIFF in the last five years, which proposed new products and original solutions with a special focus on the domestic market, and introduced the homestay sector for the first time.

The Office and Commercial Show from July.26 to 29, featured leading companies in the sector presenting intelligent and sustainable workspace design solutions that improve productivity, well-being, and safety. Much space was also dedicated to public commercial spaces, healthcare and senior citizen facilities, and schools.

CIFM/interzum guangzhou 2022 from July.26 to 29, presented a comprehensive range of technology and semimanufactures for the furniture industry. The major international and Chinese brands in machinery, materials, surfaces, and hardware offered a convincing response to the needs of an industry that is constantly growing, attentive to the most innovative solutions for producing quality by optimising production.

The commitment of all participants—exhibitors, visitors, and organisers alike—ensured the safe and successful conclusion of an excellent edition of CIFF Guangzhou, which will continue to be an integrated online-offline exhibition event from now on and will bring the platform back to Guangzhou on March 19 to 21 and 28 to 31, encouraging more idea sharing and collaboration in businesses.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874936/51KV_English.jpg

