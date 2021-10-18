Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:44 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:42 Covid oggi Toscana, 145 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 18 ottobre

13:34 Covid, Crisanti: "Chi ha paura del vaccino metta mascherina Ffp2"

13:32 Green pass Italia, farmacie: "Caos tamponi atteso, via è vaccino"

13:26 All Blacks in lutto, è morto Sean Wainui: aveva 25 anni

13:03 Covid, Mattarella: "Contrastare deriva antiscientifica, violenza crea tristezza"

13:01 Covid oggi Basilicata, 4 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 18 ottobre

12:53 Morto a 77 anni Angelo Licheri, tentò di salvare Alfredino

12:37 Green pass, Di Battista su scontri Trieste: "Lavoratori trattati come criminali"

12:33 Juve-Roma, Orsato e il rigore: l'analisi dell'arbitro Gavillucci

12:31 Green pass obbligatorio lavoro, nessuna criticità per uffici Pa

12:18 Green pass Trieste, al porto abbraccio tra poliziotto e manifestante - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 4th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference, 2021 International Food Festival of Chengdu and the 9th Pixian Douban Expo Commence in Chengdu

18 ottobre 2021 | 10.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, the 4th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference, co-hosted by Chengdu Pidu District People's Government and World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry, themed "Fall in Love with Sichuan Cuisine, A Culinary Adventure in Pidu", was launched in Pidu District, Chengdu, China. The 2021 International Food Festival of Chengdu and the 9th Pixian Douban Expo were also held at the same time.

With five major sections of "Sichuan Cuisine Development Forum", "Sichuan Cuisine Industry Expo", "Sichuan Cuisine Cooking Contest", "Sichuan Cuisine Experience" and "Industry Investigation and Promotion", the Conference comprised over 20 Sichuan cuisine cultural activities, including the 2021 Global Sichuan Cuisine Development Forum and List of Urban Opportunities Release.

The Conference attracted much attention from the global catering business. Overseas Chinese organizations in 22 countries and regions like France sent letters of congratulations; the World Chilli Alliance (WCA), envoys from foreign missions of Australia and other countries to Chengdu, leaderships of international sister cities, and domestic and overseas experts and scholars on Sichuan cuisine gathered in Chengdu to deeply explore profound Sichuan cuisine culture represented by Pixian Douban and jointly build the Sichuan cuisine ecosystem.

At the Conference, Pidu District released this year's first List of Urban Opportunities, covering 87 items like Pidu Intelligent Cloud City and New Display Innovative and Intelligent Manufacturing Base in six sectors such as intelligent production, intelligent life, intelligent governance, green environment, intelligent city, and cultural tourism, with the investment of RMB 142 billion. A number of key projects have been contracted, including the strategic cooperation between China Sichuan Cuisine Industrial City and Zhaimen Society. Major outcomes like the Process Specifications for Internationally Classical Sichuan Cuisine (2021-1) were launched during the expo.

Pixian Douban is praised as the "soul of Sichuan cuisine". In recent years, through the "Pixian Douban" brand, Pidu District has built China Sichuan Cuisine Industrial City — the first industrial city named after a regional cuisine and with Pixian Douban as the core, established an industrial system featuring compound seasonings and leisure food. Pidu District will continue to create a high-quality international business environment, with consistent tractions provided by projects, to improve city function, enhance service precision, elevate industry development potential and accelerate the building of "the National Highland of Sichuan Cuisine and the World's Sichuan Cuisine Culture Center".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Commence in Chengdu Pixian Douban Expo Chengtu World Federation of Chinese Catering Industry
Vedi anche
News to go
No Green pass, sgombero al porto di Trieste
News to go
Covid, record di contagi nel Regno Unito
News to go
Serie A, fuga a due dopo l'ottava giornata
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Natale 2021, rincari in arrivo
News to go
Vino, export a gonfie vele: +15% nei primi sette mesi
News to go
Green pass scaricati in Italia, superata quota 100 milioni
News to go
Deputato inglese ucciso, omicidio è stato pianificato
News to go
Elezioni amministrative 2021, l'affluenza alle 12
Festa Roma, Depp e il siparietto con i bimbi di 'Puffins' - Video
News to go
Ballottaggi 2021, si vota in 65 comuni: attesa per Roma, Torino e Trieste
News to go
Covid, bollettino 16 ottobre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza