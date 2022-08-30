Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 21:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:14 Cuba, è morto Camilo Guevara figlio maggiore del 'Che'

21:07 Caro energia, verso decreto ministeriale: -1 grado e un'ora in meno termosifoni

21:01 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 30 agosto

20:50 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Sanzioni a Russia vanno ripensate"

20:35 Sassuolo-Milan 0-0, Maignan para rigore a Berardi

20:13 Covid Italia, verso riduzione quarantena da 7 a 5 giorni con test

19:54 Cicloturismo, numeri da record per la Spoleto-Norcia in Mtb: al via il 2 settembre

19:50 Roma, busta con proiettile a delegato rifiuti VI Municipio

19:16 Pnrr, Draghi alle amministrazioni: "Sforzo eccezionale per centrare obiettivi"

19:03 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Se vinciamo, per noi Gerusalemme capitale d'Israele"

18:42 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.957 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 30 agosto

18:35 Caro energia, Meloni: "Lunedì in Parlamento per approvare norme per cittadini"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation Promotes Digital Media Development, Strengthens Strategic Partnership

30 agosto 2022 | 09.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation (the "Forum"), co-hosted by the National Radio and Television Administration of China, the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and the African Union of Broadcasting, concluded successfully on August 26 in Beijing, China.

The forum themed "New Vision, New Development, and New Cooperation", released cooperative achievements of China-Africa media cooperation in the following four categories:

Founded in 2012, the Forum has been a key platform for Chinese and African media to facilitate extensive and in-depth cooperation in broadcasting, including key projects such as screening seasons of excellent Chinese TV series in Africa, co-production and co-broadcasting of TV content, installing satellite TV for 10,000 African villages and more. More than 3,000 professional broadcasting talents have received training from the Chinese media.

Centering on the application of advanced audiovisual technologies and digital development integration, the Forum's interactive exhibition of audio-visual technologies featured a number of Chinese content and tech companies to demonstrate the latest products and technologies in IPTV, VR, AR, cloud gaming, immersive audiovisual, smart terminals, ultra HD and more.

During the Forum, iQIYI Inc. showcased QIYU VR, its flagship headset designed and developed with the goal of revolutionizing the best viewing experience. XLOONG's AR convergence media smart glasses system has comprehensively leveraged the advanced technologies of AR, fluoroscopic near-eye optical display, 3D registration and SLAM, AI and image stabilization to achieve convenient and efficient functions like short news video recording, live broadcast, and video link to support production and broadcasting as a supplement to existing media broadcasting equipment. LUSTER LightTech presented its self-developed FZMotion optical motion capture system and LuXR camera tracking system that use motion capture and UAV tracking and positioning in the process of video production, realizing the simulation of virtual digital scenes of the city.

The Forum also published a joint declaration that reviewed and summarized the decade of achievements of China-Africa media cooperation as well as mapped the prospects and expectations for future media development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887785/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza on China National radio Cina Pechino
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, continua scambio di accuse tra Mosca e Kiev
News to go
Prezzo gas, ultime news
News to go
Caro energia, Dompé: "Si rischia di non riuscire a consegnare farmaci cruciali"
Venezia 79, la madrina Rocio Munoz Morales arriva al Lido-Video
News to go
Scuola, Anief in piazza a Roma
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 441.451 denunce primi sette mesi 2022
News to go
Bonus asili nido, come richiederlo
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, ispezione Aiea inizia domani
News to go
Caro energia anche nel bicchiere, aumenti anche per acqua e succhi
News to go
Truffa fondi Covid, 6 denunciati e un arresto
News to go
Per hotel bollette record, rischio chiusure anticipate
News to go
Carnevale Notting Hill torna a colorare strade di Londra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza