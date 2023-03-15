Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 15 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 10:03
The Adecco Group 2022 Annual Report

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group 2022 Annual Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website. Please also refer to the dedicated Annual Report section.

2022 Annual Report (PDF)

 

Financial calendar
AGM

12 April 2023
Ex-Dividend date

18 April 2023
Q1 2023 Results

4 May 2023
Q2 2023 / Half Year 2023 Results

3 August 2023
Q3 2023 Results

2 November 2023

 

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital and engineering solutions to power the Smart Industry transformation and empower organisations to optimise their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to an inclusive culture, fostering sustainable employability, and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

Important notice about forward-looking informationInformation in this release may involve guidance, expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Adecco Group AG as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty to update any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Factors that could affect the Company's forward-looking statements include, among other things: global GDP trends and the demand for temporary work; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID); changes in regulation of temporary work; intense competition in the markets in which the Company operates; integration of acquired companies; changes in the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified internal and external personnel or clients; the potential impact of disruptions related to IT; any adverse developments in existing commercial relationships, disputes or legal and tax proceedings.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0)44 878 88 88

Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0)44 878 87 87

 

 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-2022-annual-report-301772125.html

