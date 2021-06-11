Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:06
The Amazfit Cadde 10k Run & Sports Festival Starts This Weekend

11 giugno 2021 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ISTANBUL, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a global brand in the wearables market, today announced its smartwatch sponsorship of the Cadde 10k in Turkey. The Amazfit Cadde 10k Run and Sports Festival, which will be held on the Caddebostan beach on June 12-13, features different sports activities and events. One of the most important events of the festival, which will be held with the support of Kadıköy Municipality, will be the "Amazfit Cadde 10k Run".

The main sponsor of the Cadde 10k, Amazfit is a global smartwatch brand known for its expertise in smart watch and wristband technologies. Whether you run competitive marathons or simply enjoy the outdoors, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro is the watch for you, with its easy-to-use four Global Satellite Navigation Systems (including GPS), blood-oxygen saturation measurement feature, and military-grade toughness. When fully-charged, you can relax and enjoy up to 18 days of activity and progress with typical usage. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro also features 10 ATM water-resistance, to protect from sweat and rain, or allow you to surf, swim, or explore the underwater world.

Amazfit has been playing an active role in the implementation of extensive research to protect and improve people's health and quality of life. As a leading brand in the field of digital health management, Amazfit aims to include Turkish consumers as part of this transformation and become the most preferred brand in the field of healthy living technologies.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit offers smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, and smart devices for sports and health like TWS earbuds, smart treadmills and smart scales. Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, Turkey and Japan. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

Follow Amazfit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amazfit.global/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amazfitturkey/Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmazfitTurkey

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531572/1.jpg  

