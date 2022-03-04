Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:14 Covid, Palù: "Non scomparirà, sarà probabilmente stagionale"

19:13 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, aereo Su-25 abbattuto - Video

19:02 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, von der Leyen: "Pronti a sanzioni più severe"

18:56 Covid oggi Italia, Brusaferro: "Calo contagi n tutte le regioni"

18:42 Covid oggi Sicilia, 2.434 contagi e 28 morti: bollettino 4 marzo

18:21 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank distrutto da missile anti-carro - Video

18:20 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.702 contagi e 20 morti. A Roma 1.710 nuovi casi

18:11 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Edwin Moses: "Ha violentato l'umanità, risposta sport unita"

18:04 Covid, Ricciardi, "Io menagramo? Ci prendo, pandemia non è finita"

18:02 Covid oggi Lombardia, 4.326 contagi e 37 morti. A Milano 1.440 nuovi casi

17:58 Covid oggi Fvg, 509 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 4 marzo

17:46 Covid oggi Italia, in zona bianca Abruzzo, Piemonte e Trento

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Art of Craftsmanship | GAC MOTOR Hosts Chinese-Panamanian Artists Exhibition

04 marzo 2022 | 13.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR has been operating in Panama since 2019, earning a solid foothold in the local market with quality vehicles and innovative designs. As Chinese smart manufacturing and automobile technology make a strong reputation worldwide, GAC MOTOR Panama hosts a vibrant exhibition. The Chinese-Panamanian artists at the exhibition represent a shared love for craftsmanship - the combination of beauty and skill - present in visual arts and the art of creating cars.

Progenie | The Spirit of Craftsmanship Across Cultures

The exhibition, named "Progenie," displayed the paintings of Chinese-Panamanian artists of three different ages, highlighting the contribution of Chinese painters to the multicultural tapestry of Latin America and notably Panama today.

The concept of Chinese craftsmanship has been a key pillar of GAC MOTOR's overseas brand identity for some time now, with the GAC development strategy focusing on bringing outstanding Chinese designs and technology onto the world stage.

Cross-cultural art exhibitions like this one are important in communicating the amazing creativity that Chinese brands and individuals have to offer the world.

Ms. Mai Yap, one of the exhibiting artists based out of Florida, USA, said that "China lives in us, and although we came from and were born in different countries, we carry all that culture within us."

Mai Yap's colorful works were displayed alongside another young visual artist, Nicole Rumaldo Choy, who represents merging these two cultures' creative prowess.

The Spirit of Craftsmanship: Continued Efforts in the Americas

GAC MOTOR has become the top-performing Chinese brand in local sales since entering the Panama market in 2019. The nation is now home to more than 400 new GAC MOTOR owners.

Ever since the launch of the All New GS4 and extensive engagement in car rental projects last year, GAC MOTOR has attracted more attention. It has become a representative of Chinese car brands in Panama.

In the new year, GAC MOTOR will continue to provide Panamanian users with a high standard of travel experience. The brand looks forward to a future of further healthy development in the Americas.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759656/image_5011064_35841223.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at the exhibition represent As Chinese smart manufacturing the Chinese Panamanian artists been
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Terzo round colloqui nel weekend"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Onu: oltre un milione di profughi
News to go
Torino, tre condanne e sei assoluzioni per i fatti di piazza San Carlo
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, palazzo bombardato: terrore a Gostomel - Video
News to go
Obesità infantile, Italia quarta in Europa
Meteo Italia, venti freddi e crollo delle temperature
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, corteo a Melitopol: no a soldati russi - Video
News to go
Microplastiche, nel Mediterraneo la più alta concentrazione
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Mattarella chiede al Mef di ridurre suo assegno personale
Mahmood in concerto a Expo Dubai: "No war, support Ukraina!" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, tank russi in fiamme - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza