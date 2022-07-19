Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 19:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:14 Gas, una buona notizia dalla Russia e una pessima dalla Ue

19:10 Covid oggi Lombardia, 18.180 contagi e 28 morti: bollettino 19 luglio

19:04 Isolamento positivi, Bassetti: "Su taglio durata arriviamo tardi"

19:01 Juve a un passo da Bremer, offerta da 47 mln

18:53 Sylvester Stallone contro produttore Rocky: "Voglio i miei diritti"

18:38 Sebastian Haller ha tumore a testicoli, attaccante Borussia Dortmund si ferma

18:22 Covid oggi Sicilia, 8.676 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 19 luglio

18:17 M5S, Di Battista: "Entrare nel governo Draghi è stato un suicidio"

18:06 Caldo record a Parigi, oltre 40 gradi: è la terza volta nella storia

17:57 Centaurus, esperti frenano: "Non c'è boom crescita BA.2.75"

17:35 Covid oggi Italia, 120.683 contagi e 176 morti: bollettino 19 luglio

17:29 Vezzali a Malagò, "riforma lavoro sportivo frutto coinvolgimento tutte componenti, incluso il Coni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The Brand New DemoCreator 6.0 Redefines Idea-sharing with Powerful Features Amid the Creator-Driven Era

19 luglio 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Wondershare released DemoCreator 6.0, the latest version of the video presentation maker, with a great range of features for educators, business professionals and marketers to create and present engaging videos with ease.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With distant learning and remote working on the rise, videos become a key component to sharing ideas vividly without physical presence.  Wondershare released DemoCreator 6.0 to help users make their video presentations more impactful than ever with a great range of upgraded features.

"The rapidly growing creator economy does not only encompass entertainment — it is also for those who want to leverage their knowledge," said Patrick Yu, the Product Director of Wondershare DemoCreator. "Wondershare launched the latest version of DemoCreator with the goal to empower global users for better training, tutorials, lessons, onboardings, conference and everyday communication."

DemoCreator 6.0's feature-rich updates include:

As an all-in-one visual presentation and recording toolkit, Wondershare DemoCreator 6.0 allows users to personalize their creation as they please so they can effortlessly stand out from other creators with existing features such as video recording, screen presentation, DeNoise and making PowerPoint into a video. Designed for users at any skill level, DemoCreator 6.0 comes with a DemoCreator Academy to help educators, business professionals and marketers to create engaging videos hassle-free. Visit  https://democreator.wondershare.com/v6-new-features.html for more details.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare DemoCreator is compatible with Windows and Mac and pricing starts at $45 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit  https://democreator.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about DemoCreator.

About Wondershare 

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

Media Contact

Shearer WangWondershareshearerw@wondershare.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKvrB2zvjzA 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Creator Driven Era business professionals Wondershare released DemoCreator 6.0 Era
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Oms Europa: "Prepararsi a nuove ondate"
News to go
Gas, piano Ue con riduzione consumi
News to go
Cosenza, maltrattamenti a disabili in una Onlus: 3 arresti
News to go
Bonus benzina da 200 euro, come funziona
News to go
Vibo Valentia, droga nella Madonnina votiva: tre arresti
News to go
Taxi, sciopero revocato per la crisi di governo
News to go
Crisi Governo, domani voto di fiducia: ultime news
News to go
Paolo Borsellino, il ricordo del magistrato ucciso 30 anni fa
News to go
Messina, spaccio di droga tra Calabria e Sicilia: 16 arresti
News to go
Caldo e siccità, è allerta rossa in Europa
News to go
Trasporti, 50 milioni di incentivi per autobus ecologici
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Rischiamo suicidio collettivo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza