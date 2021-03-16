Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 18:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:51 Varianti Covid, mutazione speciale scoperta a Novara

18:37 Covid, le nuove indicazioni: quarantena, contatti con positivi, vaccino

18:14 Covid, weekend e Pasqua zona rossa: il piano del Viminale

18:09 Covid Liguria, oggi 343 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

18:02 Guna, impegno su prevenzione disturbi cognitivi e depressivi dell'anziano

17:51 Unità d'Italia, su History Channel webinar e una settimana dedicata ai 160 della nostra nazione

17:51 Covid Sicilia, oggi 598 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

17:44 Covid Milano, 968 nuovi contagi in città e provincia

17:38 Covid Lombardia, oggi 4.235 contagi e 81 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

17:30 Covid Italia, oggi 20.396 contagi e 502 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

17:27 Covid Piemonte, oggi 2.074 contagi e 43 morti: bollettino 16 marzo

17:05 AstraZeneca sospeso, Remuzzi: "Allo studio seconda dose con vaccino diverso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

The Brattle Group Announces Principal Yvette Austin Smith as New Chair of the Board

16 marzo 2021 | 13.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group is excited to announce that Principal Yvette Austin Smith has been elected as Chair of the firm's Board of Directors. Ms. Austin Smith succeeds Principal Mike Cragg, who has served as Chairman since 2016 and will remain a Director.

Ms. Austin Smith is based in the firm's New York office, which she led for several years prior to being elected to the Board of Directors in 2018. She co-chairs the Board's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Steering Committee and serves as the Practice Leader for M&A Litigation. An active member of the community, Ms. Austin Smith has also held multiple board positions outside of Brattle, including for the Appalachian Mountain Club and Midori & Friends, a music education organization.

"Yvette has been an outstanding contributor to Brattle since she joined the firm as a Principal in 2014," shared Dr. Cragg. "A passionate visionary, she brings an energy to our long-term strategic vision that will help Brattle continue to stand out as a premier source of high-quality client work and professional development."

Ms. Austin Smith will continue to be actively involved in her ongoing client work, as a recognized expert in valuation and credit and solvency analysis – especially in the context of M&A and bankruptcy disputes. She has testified in US state and federal courts, international courts, and international arbitration forums.

"I'm excited and honored to undertake this new role on Brattle's executive leadership team," said Ms. Austin Smith. "Under Mike's Board leadership, Brattle has grown to more than 400 professionals and greatly expanded our global footprint, with a particular focus on attracting leading talent to our Antitrust & Competition practice. We'll continue to build on the firm's success with a focus on client excellence; intergenerational firm stewardship; strategic growth, including continued international investment; and an abiding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

More About Ms. Austin Smith

Over her nearly 30-year career, Ms. Austin Smith has consulted on litigation and disputes related to breaches of fiduciary duty, material adverse effect, dissenting shareholder actions, leveraged buyouts, recapitalization, debt recharacterization, and avoidance actions. She has submitted expert oral and written testimony in multiple venues, including state courts in Delaware and New York, US federal bankruptcy and district courts, international courts in Canada and Australia, and the World Trade Organization and other international arbitration forums. 

Clients have retained Ms. Austin Smith as an expert in matters such as Lehman Brothers (on behalf of JPMorgan Chase), Caesars Entertainment Operating Company (on behalf of Apollo Global Management), Physiotherapy Associates Holdings (on behalf of a litigation trustee), US Steel Canada (on behalf of United States Steel) and Purdue Pharma (on behalf of 49 US states and 6 US territories). Before joining Brattle, Ms. Austin Smith worked in investment baking and for prominent economics consultancies.

About Brattle

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 400 talented professionals across three continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.  

The Brattle Group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456855/Yvette_Austin_Smith.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/the_brattle_group_logo.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza as Chair has been elected as new Chair Chair of the board
Vedi anche
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
Vaccino AstraZeneca, Locatelli: "Lo farei fare ai miei cari"
Figliuolo: "Arrivare a 500.000 vaccinazioni al giorno"
Draghi: "Usciremo da emergenza"
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza