Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 15:21
comunicato stampa

The Centre national des arts plastiques launches a call for application for a commissioned artwork in memory of the genocide against the Tutsi of Rwanda

26 giugno 2023 | 14.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So that the genocidal massacre of the Tutsis carried out in Rwanda from April to July 1994 remains firmly fixed within our collective memory, France seeks to pay a national tribute to the victims' memory by launching a project for creating a national memorial. The artwork will be permanently placed on the esplanade between the Pont de l'Alma and the Pont des Invalides bridges, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, jointly visible with several historic monuments.

 

 

Led by the Centre national des arts plastiques (Cnap), this international call for application will allow for the selection of the artist commissioned to design and create this work of art. This call for application seeks to select an artist or artist collective whose the professional artistic career is validated by creations and exhibitions at professional art venues, such as art galleries, contemporary art centres, and museums.

Application must be received via electronic mail and no later than 31 July 2023 (12 noon).

The consultation dossier for this firststage of the call for application procedure ('application stage') can be freely consulted and downloaded via the public-procurement platform (https://www.marches - publics.gouv.fr) or on the website Cnap.fr (https://www.cnap.fr/en/call - application - commissioned - artwork - memory - rwandan - genocide - of - the - tutsi).

The steering and selection committee will gather in September 2023 to choose 3 to 5 application dossiers.Informed at the end of September 2023, the preselected applicants will carry out a study for the creation of their proposed artwork. The chosen applicants will have until 8 January 2024 to submit their study report. The steering and selection committee will gather a second time in January 2024 to choose the project to be pursued. The winning project will be publicly announced on 7 April 2024. The chosen artist could be presented to the public during the genocide's 30th annual commemoration. The artwork will be inaugurated on 7 April 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129272/CNAP.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140389/CNAP_Logo.jpg

 

 

Contact:Sandrine Vallée-PotelleHead of the Communications, Information and Professional Resources Departmentsandrine.vallee - p otelle@cnap.fr

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-centre-national-des-arts-plastiques-launches-a-call-for-application-for-a-commissioned-artwork-in-memory-of-the-genocide-against-the-tutsi-of-rwanda-301862999.html

