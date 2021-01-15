Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:20 Covid, report Iss: Rt a 1.09

12:40 Lombardia verso zona rossa, Fontana: "È punizione"

12:01 Covid, chef La Mantia: "Al fianco di chi protesta, ci stanno distruggendo"

11:55 Crisi governo, chef Locatelli: "Situazione tragica e Renzi apre crisi, ma perché non va a lavorare?"

11:54 Covid, Vissani: "Ristoratori stanno morendo di fame"

11:48 Lazio zona arancione dal 17 gennaio, Rt sopra 1

11:28 Covid, Mantovani: "Più corre più rischiamo varianti aggressive"

10:56 Crisi governo, Salvini: "Alcuni 5 Stelle stanno bussando a porte Lega"

09:07 Covid Germania, 22.368 nuovi casi e 1.113 morti

08:52 Cartelle esattoriali, nuovo stop al 31 gennaio

08:17 Covid Usa, maxi piano Biden da 1900 miliardi di aiuti

07:54 Terremoto in Indonesia, almeno 35 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Crisi governo Matteo Renzi Nuovo dpcm Derby Giuseppe Conte Teresa Bellanova
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

The China International Import Expo spurs global cooperation in intelligent industry and information technology

15 gennaio 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's largest import-themed expo, will be held for the fourth time in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, 2021.

Thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of buyers from across the globe have descended on Shanghai in the past three years to reap the benefits offered by the expo. With its growing exhibition space and influence, the CIIE is becoming a must-attend event for international businesses every November.

The Intelligent Industry Information Technology Exhibition Area of the CIIE

For companies in the field of intelligent industry and information technology that are looking to tap into the huge Chinese market, the expo is a prime opportunity you cannot afford to miss out on.

The Intelligent Industry Information Technology Exhibition Area of the third CIIE attracted more than 300 enterprises from nearly 40 countries and regions, and had an exhibition area of more than 70,000 square meters.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the area welcomed many newcomers last year, including Cheniere Energy, one of the largest liquefied natural gas producers in the United States. The company had a 150-sq-m booth to display its new technologies and products.

Epson and Konica Minolta made their debuts at the third CIIE. Leading brands in the electric industry including GE, Hitachi, Siemens and Schneider Electric also showed up at the expo.

Famous engineering machinery makers including Caterpillar, John Deere and Volvo, and top-ranking printing technology brands including Epson, Brother and Canon were also among the exhibitors.

The exhibition area also featured the Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Subsection, which focused on key fields such as water saving, new energy, resource recycling and environmental protection.

A new special subsection for integrated circuit exhibitors will debut at this year's CIIE, the CIIE Bureau recently announced.

Along with the newly added subsection, a special committee for the integrated circuit industry will also be established to serve as an advisory body, a move aligned with the expo's aim to become more specialized in different industries.

Previously, the CIIE established a special committee on industrial digital transformation, which is committed to integrating the whole industrial chain of industrial digital transformation and offering advanced digital transformation solutions to enterprises in the field of industrial production to help them increase efficiency and improve quality.

In short, participating in the CIIE provides a prime gateway into understanding and benefiting from China's market of 1.4 billion people.

Registration for the Business Exhibition of the 4th CIIE is now open.

Visit https://www.ciie.org/ciie/f/book/register?locale=en to register.

Sign up before January 31, 2021 to enjoy the early-bird offer!

Contact：Ms. Nie Qingxin Tel.：0086-21-67008870/67008988

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421347/CIIE.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077995/CIIE_Logo.jpg

CIIE logo

 

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
world's largest import-themed expo China International Import Expo information technology IT
Vedi anche
Covid, Galli: "Colori non funzionano, situazione volge al negativo"
Crisanti: "Lockdown di 4 settimane per vaccinazione efficace"
Crisi governo, Calenda: "Serve esecutivo di unità nazionale"
Governo, Salvini: "Io pronto anche domani"
Renzi: "Non ci saranno elezioni anticipate"
Renzi 'sfora in tv' e Galli sbotta
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza