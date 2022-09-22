The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit to unite hundreds of industry leaders to help ensure better lives through better business

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Sustainable Retail Summit will bring together hundreds of the world's industry leaders in-person in Amsterdam next month, to accelerate action on urgent challenges facing the consumer goods industry. Taking place 26-28 October and focused on 'From Conversation to Action: The Transition to Better Business', the event will help companies realise their sustainability ambitions and create better lives through better business.

Over two and a half days, delegates will learn first-hand how companies are taking positive actions to drive progress and overcome today's biggest sustainability and health challenges. The event will offer a unique opportunity to learn how the industry can reinvent business models and shape the future of the industry, the planet, and its people.

Through a series of inspirational keynotes, plenary sessions, expert panels, interactive breakouts and workshops, the event will illustrate practical ways to accelerate change.

Topics will include environmental and social sustainability; leadership and best practice; healthier lives; embedding sustainability across the value chain; technology and innovation; Race to Zero; ESG and reporting; behaviour change and the consumer landscape.

Wai-Chan Chan, Managing Director of The Consumer Goods Forum, said:

"Faced with the urgency of the climate crisis, alongside the cost-of-living crisis, supply chain disruption and shifting consumer needs, there has never been a more pressing time for the consumer goods industry to come together to discuss solutions and create a more sustainable, resilient industry that can ensure better business that protects people and planet.The intertwined relationship between business, society and the environment is clearer than ever. Businesses cannot thrive unless the people and places around them are prospering – and events like the Sustainable Retail Summit help ensure this ambition translates into tangible action by bringing together health and sustainability experts to share knowledge and best practices on key issues like the cost-of-living crisis. By providing such a platform, we can more effectively find the balance between long-term challenges and short-term constraints and help ensure business is taking meaningful action."

Confirmed speakers and panellists (with further to be announced) include:

A plenary session with 18-year-old Christina Adane, Co-Chair of the Bite Back 2030 Youth Board on 'Future Consumers – The Next Generation of Food Fighters' is set to be another highlight, exploring why advocacy and the voices of young consumers are of paramount importance to drive healthier lives for all ages.

The seventh annual edition of the Sustainable Retail Summit will be held directly after The Consumer Goods Forum's brand-new Supply Chain Conference, so delegates will have the option to attend both events and to learn more about supply chain challenges from those leading global supply chains.

To find out more about the Sustainable Retail Summit and register to secure your ticket, visit: theconsumergoodsforum.com/events/global-summit/register/

