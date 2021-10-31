Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 31 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:03 Salernitana-Napoli 0-1, decima vittoria per azzurri

18:52 Covid oggi Lombardia, 474 contagi e 4 morti. A Milano 134 nuovi casi

18:43 Covid oggi Veneto, 388 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 31 ottobre

18:34 Covid oggi Liguria, 98 nuovi contagi: bollettino 31 ottobre

18:29 Covid oggi Fvg, 295 contagi: bollettino 31 ottobre

18:15 Covid oggi Lazio, 528 contagi. A Roma 190 casi

18:01 Jerome Ianmark Calayag conquista il S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition Award

17:45 G20 2021 Roma, dichiarazione finale: clima, covid, carbone

17:38 Covid oggi Italia, 4.526 contagi e 26 morti: bollettino 31 ottobre

17:10 Covid oggi Campania, 636 contagi: bollettino 31 ottobre

16:43 G20, Draghi: "E' solo l'inizio, uniti per affrontare le crisi"

16:41 Omicidio Ercolano, ragazzi uccisi: procura chiede carcere per 53enne

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The cultural conversation: Ithra study finds positive cultural participation in KSA and wider MENA region despite systemic challenges

31 ottobre 2021 | 15.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), a leading cultural think tank in the region, commissioned three reports to better understand the evolution of the cultural and creative industry in the Saudi, regional and global context. The research takes the pulse of the public on their creative and cultural experiences at a time when the sector is undergoing a radical transformation and is slowly recovering from the effects of COVID-19. It consolidates Saudi and global experts' perspectives, highlighting key insights on the production, consumption and role of government and other enablers of the sector.

The three reports by Ithra titled "Culture in the 21st Century", "Charting the transformation of the Saudi cultural and creative industry" and "How COVID-19 is impacting the cultural and creative industry" uncover several theme-specific trends related to cultural demand and consumer preferences across the MENA region, with History and Heritage emerging as the most popular theme, followed by Film and Television.

Despite the overarching positive cultural participation across the region, the research points to accessibility as a key barrier to cultural engagement.Fatmah Alrashid, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at Ithra, stressed the importance of activating cultural participation in the region by focusing on "making cultural participation available to all" in terms of quality and economy, providing the necessary platforms, and contributing to the implementation of initiatives that will make culture part of the public education programs and curriculum.

Given the above barriers to cultural engagement and general Cultural Creative Industry trends across the MENA region, the study recommends several directions and policy measures to accelerate cultural participation, including:

A summary of the report can be found on Ithra's website on the following link: Cultural Report | Ithra, and for more information on Ithra and its programs, visit www.ithra.com.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1670808/Ithra_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674613/Tanween_CCI_Panel.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674614/Fatmah_Tanween.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN58308 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro pulse the search takes
Vedi anche
News to go
Halloween, Confesercenti: giro d'affari cala a 177 milioni
News to go
Clima, Greta Thunberg arriva Glasgow
News to go
G20 Roma, chiuso accordo finale
News to go
Revisione auto, aumenta costo dal 1° novembre
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, ecco regioni e province con incidenza più alta
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, bollettino 30 ottobre
Napoli, trascinata con auto durante rapina: fermato 42enne - Video
Tv
Ballando con le Stelle, danza contro il femminicidio per Malgioglio e Kinnunen - Video
News to go
G20 a Roma al via, il discorso di Draghi
News to go
Roma, Michetti si dimette da consigliere comunale
News to go
G20, a Roma manifestazione attivisti Climate Camp
G20 Roma, le first lady al Colosseo - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza