Martedì 02 Maggio 2023
comunicato stampa

The Danish Cancer Society (Kræftens Bekæmpelse) selects Agillic to maximise the supporters’ experience of their marketing, communication and fundraising activities

02 maggio 2023 | 13.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press release, Copenhagen, 2 May 2023

To make it easier to get in touch with members, supporters and volunteers, Kræftens Bekæmpselse selected Agillic and Gold Solution Partner Nexus Ambition to deliver a scalable omnichannel platform that is ready to maximise reach and growth. 

With Agillic, Kræftens Bekæmpelse seeks to take advantage of omnichannel solutions and advanced segmentation to support growth and streamline the management of its marketing and fundraising efforts with full GDPR compliance. All while maximising the supporters' experience of their marketing, communication and fundraising activities.

“With an estimated 45,000 new cancer cases and more than 15,000 cancer deaths in Denmark per year, it is crucial to raise awareness of the matter. We must therefore ensure that our fundraising and communication efforts work effectively. Agillic will provide us with the necessary tools and functionalities to improve our existing channels and target our communications. With the ability to personalise and create differentiated user journeys, we believe Agillic is the right partner for us. The goal is to give our members and those who support Kræftens Bekæmpelse a good and relevant experience when they receive an email from us.” — Ken H. Andersen, CMO/CCO, Head of Fundraising, Members & Commercial, Kræftens Bekæmpelse

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds:”We are honoured to have Kræftens Bekæmpelse as part of the Agillic family. Their mission to fight cancer and improve the lives of those affected by the disease is truly inspiring, and we’re proud to support them in achieving their goals. Our platform is specifically tailored to meet the unique needs of organisations like Kræftens Bekæmpelse, particularly in the areas of maximum data security and privacy, leveraging sensitive data for personalised messaging with a flexible data model, and achieving maximum efficiency with minimal resource usage. With the ability to meet future requirements concerning omnichannel orchestration, we are excited for what’s to come and to be a part of their mission to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

 

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

 

in Evidenza