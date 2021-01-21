Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:35 "Melania Trump escort", bufera su Friedman

11:16 Faraone: "Se governo tira a campare chiama i Ciampolillo"

10:34 Scuola, Azzolina: "Studenti tornino in aula, è ambiente controllato"

09:52 Bonaccini: "Serve una nuova squadra di Governo"

09:31 Governo, Bellanova: "Da Conte atteggiamento di arrogante chiusura"

09:01 Covid, in Usa più morti che durante Seconda guerra mondiale

07:53 Covid Germania, forte diminuzione dei casi

23:57 Biden presidente, ecco le prime mosse

22:57 Juve vince Supercoppa, Napoli k.o. 2-0

22:46 Covid Germania, morto l'uomo che l'ha preso due volte

22:14 D'Alema: "Anche quelli di Italia Viva sono dei fuoriusciti"

21:11 Giuramento Biden, Amanda Gorman incanta con la poesia rap

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Biden Trump Crisi governo Mastella
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

The Dead Daisies - Holy Ground - The Album, Sees The Light Of Day, January 22nd 2021

21 gennaio 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dead Daisies fifth studio album HOLY GROUND sees the light of day on January 22, 2021. The band have covered a lot of ground getting to where they are today with singer/bassist, Glenn Hughes. The leaner four-piece outfit delivering a new urgency and vigour to the overall sound and vibe. This album exudes an undeniable force that will please even the most hardened rock devotees.

Rock Band The Dead Daisies release their fifth studio album 'Holy Ground' (from left to right) - Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English and Hardline), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion) and David Lowy (Mink and Red Phoenix).

Fans for years have been bemoaning the media's attempt to declare 'rock is dead,' The Dead Daisies have fought back brilliantly. Moody, at times dark, powerful and rhythmic, the album raises the bar. Laden with chart-topping hits such as 'Unspoken', 'Bustle and Flow' and 'Holy Ground', these tracks have appeared on Rock Charts and hundreds of playlists & digital radio stations around the globe.

HOLY GROUND is eleven tracks of pure unadulterated rock and is already receiving rave reviews. The Rockpit was the first, with a brilliant 9/10: "An even more muscular and heavy beast and some of the riffs etched in these grooves are crushing. It's a crunching introduction and huge sounding opener beautifully balanced with the heaviness tempered by a little funk and soul that ominously suggest that this might be one of the best yet!"

Glenn has this to say: "From the opening track HOLY GROUND, we were building a strong foundation. Each song has its own theme, full of drama, emotion and groove, all the way through to 'Far Away' the autobiographical last song. We gave it our all, focused and passionate. Take this ride with us, maybe you'll find yourself in the lyrics."

The band can't wait to play these songs live! When they do hit the road, returning to the Daisies amazing line-up is the monstrous, hard-hitting, powerhouse drummer, Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne). So strap in, this is going to be one hell of a ride!

With Holy Ground, The Dead Daisies have ensured that they will no longer follow anyone. They are leaders. And they stand, proudly, on HOLY GROUND.

https://thedeaddaisies.com/holyground/

Track Listing

Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)Like No Other (Bassline)Come AliveBustle And FlowMy FateChosen And JustifiedSaving GraceUnspoken30 Days In The HoleRighteous DaysFar Away

The Dead Daisies

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423497/The_Dead_Daisies_Holy_Ground_La_Fabrique.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088451/The_Dead_Daisies_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Altro Holy ground Dead Daisies fifth ground basso ostinato
Vedi anche
Ilaria Capua: "Vaccino covid a insegnanti ora non priorità"
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza