Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 10:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:00 M5S, Conte 'rilancia' post Grillo: 'Ti voteremo di nuovo', appoggio dei fan

09:54 Covid Italia, Abrignani: "Se virus restasse così ci metterei la firma"

09:38 Bonus mobilità 2022, rimborso 750 euro per bici e monopattini: domande

09:34 M5S, Grillo: "Situazione complicata, sentenze si rispettano"

09:09 Crisanti: "Green pass non c'entra con calo contagi covid Italia"

08:58 Crisanti: "Morti covid in Italia sottostimati, il resto sono sciocchezze"

08:39 Cambiare le lire in euro, è ancora possibile? Cosa si può fare

08:17 Covid Germania oggi, contagi ancora in crescita: quasi 170mila in 24 ore

08:06 Covid oggi Italia, da obbligo vaccinale a mascherine all'aperto: cosa cambia

07:09 Pechino 2022, Mayer vince Super G ed entra nella storia

00:05 Covid oggi Italia, "stop mascherine all'aperto da venerdì 11 febbraio"

23:42 Crisi Ucraina, Macron incontra Putin al Cremlino: 5 ore di colloquio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

The electricity grid can support +100 million EVs, new Eurelectric-EY study reveals

08 febbraio 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BRUSSELS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EV revolution is on a tear, as direct electrification becomes the main driver of a decarbonised economy. The electricity grid will remain stable despite exponential growth of the EV market and high electrification ambitions, reveals new EY-Eurelectric study. But timely planning of charging infrastructure and coordination between public authorities, electricity utilities, grid and charge point operators will be paramount to success.

130 million electric vehicles, up from 3.3 million today, will hit the European roads by 2035, shows the Eurelectric-EY study unveiled today. By then, 65 million chargers need to be installed to unlock a seamless user experience. Of those, 85% will be residential, while 4% will be on public highways.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, Eurelectric's President said: 

"Electrification is now an irreversible megatrend in road transport. The challenge ahead is speeding up infrastructure rollout in a well-coordinated manner to respond to growing charging needs while ensuring the optimal use of the electricity network."

Charging infrastructure rollout must keep up with the EV market growth. It is thus urgent to tackle existing bottlenecks: permitting and grid connection delays of up to 36 months, funding constraints, availability, access to real-estate and interoperability restrictions.

The existing electricity grid will be able to accommodate the transition to EVs, but advance planning and coordination are needed to ensure that it copes with future peaks in energy demand and increased loads. Once EV penetration reaches 50% on an urban distribution network, uncontrolled charging could lead to voltage deviations and affect the quality of power supply.

The study explores several mitigating solutions to such challenges. While ensuring that charge points are situated where they deliver maximum customer convenience and provide the right investment incentives, it recommends

Eurelectric represents the interests of the European electricity industry. With members in over 30 European countries, we speak for more than 3,500 companies in power generation, distribution and supply. For more information, visit: eurelectric.org

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EV revolution electricity utilities coordination between public authorities programma di utilità
Vedi anche
Michel, dopo 4 anni torna a camminare grazie a elettrodi - Video
News to go
Pechino 2022, short track: Fontana oro nei 500 metri donne
News to go
Bimbo deve essere operato, la famiglia vuole solo sangue no vax
News to go
Milano, forte vento stacca pezzo di copertura della stazione centrale
Salvini: "Io fuori dal governo? Non vedo perché" - Video
News to go
Violenze piazza Duomo, arrestati due minorenni
News to go
Canada, protesta dei tir: a Ottawa è stato d'emergenza
News to go
Torino, sequestrati 6 milioni di falsi articoli 'made in italy'
News to go
Pechino 2022, Brignone argento nel gigante
News to go
Allarme minorenni, il 6,5% fa parte di una banda
News to go
Covid Lazio, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Vasco Rossi compie 70 anni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza